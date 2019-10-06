Freshman
6-3, 190
Duluth, Minn.
Age at start of season: 21.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 2 goals, 14 assists, 16 points in 52 games last season for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the North American Hockey League.
Scouting report: Donovan was brought in as a depth defenseman who would be solid in practice, and the reports have been favorable in that category so far. He's learning from associate head coach Mark Osiecki a different way of playing defense than he was using over three seasons of juniors, using angling and forward skating.
On Twitter and Instagram: @dono_20, @shaydono28.