Defenseman Shawn Ramsey played in 33 regular-season and playoff games for the Toronto Young Nationals' under-16 team in the Greater Toronto Hockey League last season.

Position: Defenseman

Hometown: Missisauga, Ontario

2019-20 team: Toronto Young Nationals (GTHL)

Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)

Earliest arrival at UW: 2022

