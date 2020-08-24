Shawn Ramsey

Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Missisauga, Ontario
2019-20 team: Toronto Young Nationals (GTHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Missisauga, Ontario
2019-20 team: Toronto Young Nationals (GTHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.