Sharing their holiday message

Circles of Caring and Sharing

Through the ages and across cultures, Christmastime, also known as Yuletide, has been a sacred time of Caring and Sharing. This is foundational to many holiday traditions and customs, old and new, in the United States and around the world.

Through our holiday dinners, visits, socials, and exchanges of greetings and gifts, we care and share with our Circles of Family and Friends. Through our participation in worship services, prayers, meditations, and ceremonies, we care and share with our Circles of Religious Community. Through our visits to area carol sings, tree lightings, holiday markets, company parties, school pageants, and other activities, we care and share with those who are part of our Circles of Locale -- neighborhoods, schools, workplaces, clubs, civic organizations, and other institutions.

As we gather, sing, pray, reflect, feast, and celebrate this Christmastime, let us also make time to care and share with humankind throughout our state, our nation and our planet through charitable giving. And let us also extend our awareness of our Circles of Caring and Sharing to include creatures, plants, ecosystems, and diverse forms of life, known and unknown, that are part of the greater Circle of Nature of which we are all part, here on Planet Earth and in the Cosmos.

As we connect with these Circles of Caring and Sharing, let us keep the ancient Yuletide tradition of attuning to Peace and making Peace with others. Let us recognize that through our life choices, lifestyles, and life actions, we can contribute to manifesting a more sustainable, lasting Peace by working for a healthier environment locally, globally, and universally. May our Caring and Sharing be infused with the Divine Love and Joy, the Spirit of Christmastime, not only throughout these holidays but throughout the year. Blessed Be.

