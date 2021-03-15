 Skip to main content
SHAKA SMART | HEAD COACH | TEXAS

Smart, who grew up in the Madison area and was a three-year starter at Oregon High School, is 109-85 since taking over the Texas program in 2015. Third-seeded Texas opens the tournament 8:50 p.m. Saturday against No. 14 Abilene Christian in the East region. 

