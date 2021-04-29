Meet Shadow! Interested in this sweet cat? Apply today at http://www.underdogpetrescue.org/cat-application **Please note: Our animals live in foster homes throughout... View on PetFinder
Shadow
Madison police are investigating after a man smashed the windshield of a white SUV during Saturday's Mifflin Street Block Party.
The 605 “breakthrough” infections represent 0.03% of the 1.8 million people who are at least two weeks after both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer injections or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
Mask wearing and social distancing were a rare sight Saturday at the annual gathering, which took a year off in 2020 as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic set in last spring.
The former Middleton and Michigan volleyball standout was killed April 11 in what police in Arizona believe was a murder-suicide.
"Bayview’s model is grounded in community building, not building buildings. That difference puts residents’ voices at the center of the design process."
The unbeaten Badgers saw their quest for the first national title in program history come up short Thursday with a loss to No. 4 Texas, 24-26, 19-25, 23-25 in a national semifinal match at the CHI Health Center Arena.
A lot has changed in the world of beer since April 2011.
The pier dispute has been a public relations fiasco, with bitter neighbors, many of whom he has never met, portraying real estate executive Robert Dunn as some big-money Scrooge intent on ruining a wholesome Maple Bluff tradition.
Defendant in double homicide of UW doctor and husband has deal with prosecutors for testimony, guilty plea
A lawyer for Ali'jah Larrue said his client has a deal with prosecutors and may plead guilty to amended charges next month.
Tony Evers vetoes bills banning COVID-19-related restrictions on places of worship, mandatory vaccinations
The governor also signed three bipartisan bills related to tipped employees, the sale of state-owned properties and updates to state's definition of stalking.