Empathy. It’s about the ability to connect with others. To feel someone else’s pain. To walk in their shoes. To be just as outraged about an injustice when you are not affected by it as when you are.
As an immigration attorney, I counsel people during the most vulnerable moments of their lives. I feel their pain, and I understand just how much is at stake. When asked for advice, I put myself in that person’s shoes. “What would I do if this was my family’s case?”
I’d like to do the same here and ask, “If I was a voter, what would I want to see in the person who wants to represent me in the Wisconsin state Assembly? What matters to me in a representative?”
Given how divided we are as a state and a nation, I want a representative with strong communication skills. I want someone who understands what matters to me and knows how to communicate that message to others and get buy-in. Someone who works hard to be a bridge builder even in tense and hostile circumstances. Someone with morals and integrity. Someone who cares.
We live in a complex and diverse democracy. What separates the candidates in this race is not the issues, but our life experiences. My life experiences are anything but normal. I was born in the midst of a war. Discomfort is my comfort zone. By the age of 10, I had lived in seven houses on three continents. I never felt a sense of belonging. This turned out to be a blessing in disguise as I learned very early on that I had to be flexible and adaptable in order to survive. I had to learn how to build relationships with people who were different from me. I had to learn how to see the world from another person’s perspective. I had to learn empathy.
I’ve carried those lessons into my career and, now, into my campaign. I've knocked on many doors and I've listened to many people in our community. Some of you are lefty liberals, some are moderate Democrats, some are conservatives. Many of you get excited when I say I’ve sued the Trump administration. Some ask, "What happened to finding common ground? Have we lost all sanity in our politics?" But what you all have in common is a whole lot of heart. You love this state, and you know that politics as usual is not working for us.
The Democratic Party needs an overhaul. Like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with her upstart campaign in New York, we need to show our community that you don’t need to be politically connected or have PAC money to run for office. And that’s what I bring to the table. I’m not a career politician — I’m an American, and I believe in those words: “We the people.” I believe in the American dream, and I believe our state is worth fighting for. We need progressive ideas and a hopeful vision for the future. I bring these things, but I also bring energy, experience, and stubborn persistence.
As your representative, I’ll work to make Wisconsin the state we know it to be. We can build a Wisconsin that leads in education, that offers comprehensive health care for all, that tackles the opioid crisis. We can strengthen environmental protections, rebuild our infrastructure, and reform our criminal justice system. We can pass legislation that ensures every vote counts and that we have fair maps. Our vision is within reach. I believe that I can deliver results and that’s why I ask for your vote.
Shabnam Lotfi is an immigration attorney and a Democratic candidate in Assembly District 77.