Pinch-hitting for Rowdy Tellez, Eduardo Escobar led off the seventh inning with a double to the wall in left-center and Urias had a chance to redeem himself for his earlier gaffes when he connected on an 0-2 fastball from left-hander Tyler Matzek, a Brewers nemesis this series. Despite coming off his bat at 99 MPH, it shot right at third baseman Austin Riley who made an easy throw to first to retire Urias. Matzek retired Omar Narvaez on a fly ball to center then struck out Cain to leave Escobar stranded.
Seventh inning: Luis Urias grounds out to short
