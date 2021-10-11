 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seventh inning: Luis Urias grounds out to short
0 Comments

Seventh inning: Luis Urias grounds out to short

  • 0

Pinch-hitting for Rowdy Tellez, Eduardo Escobar led off the seventh inning with a double to the wall in left-center and Urias had a chance to redeem himself for his earlier gaffes when he connected on an 0-2 fastball from left-hander Tyler Matzek, a Brewers nemesis this series. Despite coming off his bat at 99 MPH, it shot right at third baseman Austin Riley who made an easy throw to first to retire Urias. Matzek retired Omar Narvaez on a fly ball to center then struck out Cain to leave Escobar stranded.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Volunteers recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day through Anacostia River clean-up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics