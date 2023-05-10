Property under contract

A story on Tuesday's front page didn't consistently note

the status of a developer's acquisition of a 10-story property at 431 W. Gorham St. Core Spaces of Chicago is under contract to buy it.

Average temperature was off

The weather chart for April on Page 5 of Saturday's paper incorrectly noted the average temperature for the month. The correct average temperature was 46.9 degrees.

The Wisconsin State Journal strives to be accurate and fair. If you fi nd an error or other problem, please call the appropriate reporter at 608-252-6100; the section editor; or Phil Brinkman, the city editor, at 608-252-6153.