No.; Name; Year; Height; Hometown

6; MJ Hammill (above); Jr.; 6-2; Greenwood, Indiana

11; Izzy Ashburn; Sr.; 5-11; Dayton, Minnesota

Breakdown

The Kelly Sheffield era of UW volleyball only has known All-American setting. Lauren Carlini earned second-team honors as a freshman then became the program’s first three-time first-team All-American. In succeeding her, Sydney Hilley received honorable mention as a freshman, second-team honors as a sophomore then three first-team selections.

That is a high standard to maintain for the next in line, but there is a level of confidence that either Hammill or Ashburn is up to the task. And it’s entirely possible that they will share the duties in a 6-2 alignment with the setters alternating, playing only in the back row.

Hammill, who committed to UW as a high school freshman, played the only match that Hilley missed during her career, leading the Badgers to a four-set victory over Minnesota in which they hit a solid .303.

Breakout potential: Hammill. Or Ashburn. Or both. While neither has proven anything in competition, both have the confidence of their coaches and teammates, as shown by their being voted as captains.

The number: 19 – That’s the number of sets played without either Carlini or Hilley at setter in Sheffield’s nine seasons at UW, with 14 of them coming in Carlini’s freshman season in 2013. That’s 1,001 sets out of 1,020.