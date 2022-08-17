Setter situation

The Badgers have been able to head into just about any match for the last nine years knowing that their setter was better than their opponent’s. That will be an open question this season, although the coaching staff has great faith in Izzy Ashburn and/or MJ Hammill (above) being able to maintain a high level of play. One key is that both prospective setters have experience in the program.
“They know what we're about, what this is about,” Sheffield said. “They believe in themselves. They've got a lot of confidence. They're not trying to be Sydney Hilley just like Sydney Hilley wasn't trying to be Lauren Carlini.”
The question remains whether the team will stick with one setter or switch to a 6-2 alignment with the setters rotating into the back row.