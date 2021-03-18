SET UP A ROAD BLOCK

UW has played faster this season. In fact, its average possession length of 18.9 seconds is the Badgers’ quickest in the 11 seasons Ken Pomeroy has been keeping track of that statistic. That still ranks 317th nationally, but UW never had ranked higher than 332nd and was typically in the 345-350 range.
But the Badgers don’t want to get in a race with the Tar Heels, whose average possession length of 15.7 seconds ranks 24th nationally and is the fourth-quickest among NCAA tournament teams.
North Carolina averages 12.0 fast-break points per game. UW needs to cut that number in half.