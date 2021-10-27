 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SET LINEUP
0 Comments

SET LINEUP

  • 0

Nebraska coach John Cook has settled on a regular lineup in the Big Ten after experimenting with various lineup options through the nonconference season.

That meant relegating fifth-year outside hitter Lexi Sun, a two-time third-team All-American to the bench behind freshman Ally Batenhorst. And freshman Lexi Rodriguez supplanted last season’s libero, Kenzie Knuckles, who has shifted to defensive specialist.

While Rodriguez has blossomed into one of the top defenders in the conference, Batenhorst has struggled of late, opening the door for Sun to see some court time.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Will there really be a Christmas tree shortage this year?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics