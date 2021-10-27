SET LINEUP

Nebraska coach John Cook has settled on a regular lineup in the Big Ten after experimenting with various lineup options through the nonconference season.
That meant relegating fifth-year outside hitter Lexi Sun, a two-time third-team All-American to the bench behind freshman Ally Batenhorst. And freshman Lexi Rodriguez supplanted last season’s libero, Kenzie Knuckles, who has shifted to defensive specialist.
While Rodriguez has blossomed into one of the top defenders in the conference, Batenhorst has struggled of late, opening the door for Sun to see some court time.