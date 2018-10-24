Game of the Month
Oct. 1 | Brewers 3, Cubs 1
Lorenzo Cain singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth as the Brewers ran their winning streak to eight games in Game 163 to win the NL Central title and home-field advantage through the NL playoffs. Christian Yelich singled in the first run with the first of his three hits.
Player of the Month
Christian Yelich wrapped up his remarkable season in style, batting .370 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs in the extended month as he became the franchise’s first batting champion.
Pitcher of the Month
Jeremy Jeffress was nearly flawless in the closer role as he went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 10 appearances, earning 7 saves in 7 opportunities. Opponents hit just .091 against him.