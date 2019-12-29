There was considerable skepticism surrounding the UW football team coming off an 8-5 season, doubts that not even a 110-0 scoring advantage in its first two non-conference games could erase. However, a 35-14 victory over No. 11 Michigan in game three opened everyone's eyes. Jonathan Taylor (above) made an early Heisman Trophy statement with 203 yards on 23 carries, but it was UW's domination of Michigan that surprised everyone. The Badgers had a 35-0 lead late in the third quarter before taking their foot off the gas pedal and outgained the Wolverines 359-40 on the ground.
Sept. 21: UW routs Michigan, sets tone for season
