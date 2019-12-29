Sept. 5: LaFleur triumphs in debut against Bears

Packers Bears

Thank you, NFL. All Matt LaFleur had to do in his NFL coaching debut was beat defending NFC North Division champion Chicago at Solider Field in the league's season-opening, Thursday night extravaganza. Mission accomplished. With a 10-3 victory, LaFleur joined Vince Lombardi as the only Packers coaches to beat the Bears in their regular-season debut.

