Sept. 15: Braun's slam propels another late run by Brewers

The Brewers' chances of challenging St. Louis in the National League Central Division were on life support until Ryan Braun (above) blasted a grand slam on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, giving Milwaukee a dramatic 7-6 victory. The blast was the highlight of a 21-4, bullpen-fueled September run for the Brewers, who fell just short of catching the Cardinals but chased down the Chicago Cubs for a wild-card playoff spot. Unfortunately, they lost the wild-card game to eventual World Series champion Washington when ace closer Josh Hader gave up three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning in a 4-3 loss.