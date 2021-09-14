Sept. 28, 2018: Two blasts keep streak alive

The Brewers were the hottest team in baseball and had their sights set on catching the Cubs for the NL Central crown heading into their final series of the season.
Milwaukee had won four straight to get within a half-game of Chicago as they took the field against the Tigers on a Thursday night at Miller Park but quickly found themselves in a 3-0 hole thanks to an early outburst against Zach Davies.
The deficit didn't last long as Christian Yelich put Milwaukee on the board with his 34th home run of the season, a one-out solo shot off Jordan Zimmermann. Two batters later, Braun fell behind 0-2 before sending a two-run shot to left-center, tying the game at 3.
The Brewers blew a 5-3 lead when Josh Hader gave up a two-run homer to Dawel Lugo in the top of the eighth but Braun answered when he led off the bottom of the inning with his second homer of the game, a fly ball that bounced off the glove of Nick Castellanos and over the wall in right field.