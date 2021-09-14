Sept. 28, 2008: The drought is over

After 26 years of waiting, it all came down to one game at Miller Park. The Brewers went into the final game of the regular season needing a victory to secure at least a tie for the NL Wild Card spot.
CC Sabathia did his part, holding the Cubs to a single, unearned run, while recording his seventh complete game since joining the team in a blockbuster trade in early July.
Milwaukee's offense, meanwhile, had been held in check by a parade of Cubs relievers but finally showed life in the sixth when Craig Counsell made it a 1-1 game with a bases-loaded single.
After right-hander Bob Howry struck out Sabathia to lead off the eighth, Mike Cameron put the go ahead run aboard with a single to left. Howry retired Ray Durham on a fly ball to right to bring up Braun, who blasted Howry's first offering into the Brewers' bullpen in left, giving Milwaukee a 3-1 lead.
"I thought I got enough for it to be a home run," Braun said. "I wasn't sure. Once I saw [Cubs outfielder Alfonso] Soriano's number, I thought I was in pretty good shape."
Howry got out of the inning without further damage and after Sabathia closed it out with a scoreless ninth, the Brewers watched and waited as the Mets lost, clinching Milwaukee's first postseason appearance since 1982 and setting off a raucous celebration at Miller Park.