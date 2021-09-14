Sept. 26, 2020: The end

Braun had hinted that the 2020 season would be his last at the team's annual winter fan festival in January and made similar suggestions as spring training opened. The pandemic delayed that talk and Braun spent most of the shortened, 60-game schedule as the team's designated hitter.
He'd bat just .233 with eight home runs and the last, coming in the second-to-last game of the regular season, came against none other than longtime Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright in the fourth inning of a 3-0 victory.