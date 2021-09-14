Sept. 25, 2008: Staying in the hunt

It had been a rough September for the Brewers. They'd opened the month losing five of 20 games, costing manager Ned Yost his job and putting the team's playoff hopes on thin ice heading into the penultimate series of the season.
Prince Fielder opened the series with a walk-off home run and after winning Game 2, the Brewers were looking for a sweep with Yovani Gallardo back on the mound for the first time since tearing his ACL in April.
After Todd Coffey and Mitch Stetter preserved a 1-1 tie in the top of the 10th, Milwaukee loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning against Pittsburgh reliever Jesse Chavez to bring up Braun, who was 0-for-4 on the day and hitting just .207 for the month.
Chavez worked Braun even, 2-2, then left a cutter right down the middle that Braun crushed to left, clearing the bases and sending a crowd of 40,102 into a collective frenzy.