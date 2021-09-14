Sept. 23, 2011: Back to the postseason

Three years after Braun's epic blast against the Cubs, the Brewers found themselves back in the thick of the playoff race again and, thanks to some luck, in a position to clinch another postseason berth when they opened a series against the Marlins on Sept. 23 at Miller Park.
Just like 2008, the game was tied at 1 heading into the eighth. Prince Fielder put Milwaukee on the board with a solo home run to lead off the second and the Marlins tied it up on an RBI single by Bryan Petersen in the fourth.
Florida starter Chris Volstad gave way to right-hander Clay Hensley after seven innings and Hensley led off the eighth by striking out Jerry Hairston Jr.
Corey Hart followed with a double and Nyjer Morgan drew a walk to bring up Braun, who sent a 3-1 offering to center for his 32nd home run of the season to help the Brewers lock up their first division title since 1982 with a 4-1 victory.