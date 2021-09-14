Sept. 15, 2019: Comeback slam

Once again, the Brewers found themselves trying to chase down a playoff berth as the regular season came to an end. This time, they'd have to do it without Christian Yelich, whose season came to an end with a fractured kneecap.
Braun had been slumping to start the final month, batting .133 (4-for-30) with a home run and five RBIs through his first 10 games, but he snapped out of that funk in a big way when he wiped out a 4-3 deficit with an ninth-inning grand slam against the Cardinals on Sept. 15.
The Brewers held on to win, 7-6, keeping their postseason hopes alive.