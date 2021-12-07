Send your views

Email your letter to the editor of 200 or fewer words to wsjopine@madison.com. Submissions may be edited for clarity and length. Not all can be published. Please include your full name, address and phone number for verification.
No cases of the omicron variant among Wisconsin residents have been identified at this time but an investigation by the state Department of Health Services and City of Milwaukee Health Department is ongoing.
The Big Ten title game result likely won't affect the Badgers bowl possibilities much.
Engineering professor Akbar Sayeed left behind a "career-long string" of victims, according to a recently released report.
Laura Williamson: Don't like the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict? What about a Black man defending himself from a racist outside a bar?
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is a case study in why public opinion doesn’t (and shouldn’t) matter in a court of law. Everyone, white or Black, s…
Open Jim: Is there pressure to move out Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst and promote Jim Leonhard?
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
The owners of New Glarus Brewing recently began investigating a way to sell the state's best-known beer online and ship it to other states, but decided against it.
On Wednesday, Rasul Douglas won the NFC defensive player of the week award, making him the first Packers cornerback to be so honored since Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson won it in October 2010.
Oregon High School’s principal celebrated the Marquette men’s basketball coach in a video shared with students last year but said the school wants “to be certain that students, present and future, do not experience what Shaka had to endure.”
In addition to posting career highs of 15 points and six assists, the rookie point guard set the tone defensively in the Badgers' win over rival Marquette.
COVID-19 hits close to home for the owners of Quivey's Grove, which is why they're requesting that only vaccinated customers eat at the restaurant.