As the state senator for the 17th Senate District, I have focused my work on three goals and I will continue to pursue this path into the future: fixing problems, reforming government and keeping a focus on rural Wisconsin. I want my community to be a terrific place to live where we enjoy a rural lifestyle with the amenities and services that we expect anywhere in Wisconsin. I have a record that proves I have worked hard to reach these goals — and succeeded.
I am a thoughtful problem-solver. When constituents, community and business leaders ask for my help, I work hard to find a way to solve their problem. I look at all sides. I study the issue. I seek more information. I always ask for any and all data that is available to me. I try to find a way to solve the problem responsibly, efficiently and with a long-range view. I seek a balanced approach that doesn’t pick winners and losers.
Sometimes our state government needlessly gets in the way of progress. Sometimes our laws need to be updated or revised to make sense. Sometimes things change and our government needs to change with them. I am committed to common-sense government reform that protects the taxpayer, supports our communities and allows us to live our lives without the burden of unnecessary government regulation. My expertise helps me to understand the regulations that are causing these issues and to design ways, with help from stakeholders and experts, to reform effectively.
As the state senator for one of the most rural districts in the state, I represent the unique needs of rural Wisconsin with vigor. I have consistently added the rural voice to legislative discussions and considerations. I connect with rural leaders and residents on a regular basis to understand the needs, wants and challenges faced in all of the communities I represent. I have built positive relationships throughout the Legislature and state agencies to move things forward efficiently. The rural voice is heard, respected and acted on because my approach is meaningful, deliberate and collaborative.
I grew up on a dairy farm in Spring Green and have lived and worked with my rural neighbors for the majority of my life. I combine this background with a career as a CPA and public service on many different boards and organizations to create a well-rounded, deep background of knowledge and expertise. I love my community and live in rural Wisconsin because I love the lifestyle — as it is.
I ask a lot of questions. I am constantly calling the highway commissioners, sheriffs, school district leaders, judges, hospital CEOs, business leaders, county board members, municipal leaders and other neighbors to seek their input and ideas. I try to run legislation by those it will impact before I make a decision. I ask how things are going, what we can do to improve, who needs our support. I ask a lot of questions because I get a lot of great input and ideas from these conversations.
We are coming into the next biennium in a strong financial position. We have opportunities to address our challenges and to keep Wisconsin on a prosperous path. Everything is on the line. All of our reforms are working well for us. Unemployment is the lowest it has been in decades. We have once-in-a-generation economic opportunities. We have done a lot of hard work to get to this point and I look forward to building on this foundation to address transportation, education and health care in the next session.
Howard Marklein, the incumbent, is the Republican candidate in state Senate District 17.