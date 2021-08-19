 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seeing those pesky surveys? We can help.
0 Comments

Seeing those pesky surveys? We can help.

  • Updated
  • 0
Seeing those pesky surveys? We can help.

We get it -- you tried to read a story on our site and encountered a survey, and you wondered, "why?" We can help.

As a valued subscriber, you have unlimited access to articles on with NO surveys.

If you ever find yourself encountering a survey on our website, all you have to do is login to your account to stop seeing them. Not sure how to do that?

You can go directly to our login page or you can find instructions on how to login below on both desktop and mobile devices.

    1. Visit our homepage
    2. Click the “Log In” button
    3. Put in your username or email address and password OR select the Facebook or Google button if you previously linked your account to those services
    4. Click the “Sign In” button

If you’re a current subscriber, activate your digital subscription by visiting this page.

As always, thank you for your support of local journalism.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Wednesday Night at the Dodge County Fair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics