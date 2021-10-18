See the WIAA girls Volleyball brackets

Gils Volleyball
Division 1
Chippewa Falls Sectional
First Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st
No. 1 River Falls bye
No. 9 New Richmond at No. 8 Eau Claire North
No. 12 Wausau West at No. 5 D.C. Everest
No. 13 Superior at No. 4 Eau Claire Memorial
No. 14 Wausau East at No. 3 Marshfield
No. 11 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln at No. 6 Menominee
No. 2 Chippewa Falls bye
Kaukauna Sectional
No. 1 Appleton North bye
No. 9 West De Pere at No. 8 De Pere
No. 12 Green Bay Preble at Appleton East
No. 13 Ashwaubenon No. 4 Hortonville
No. 14 Green Bay East at No. 3 Kaukana
No. 11 Appleton West at No. 6 Green Bay East
No. 10 Pulaski at No. 7 Bay Port
No. 2 Kimberly bye
Baraboo sectional
No. 1 Holmen bye
No. 9 Baraboo at No. 8 Monona Grove
No. 12 Tomah at No. 5 DeForest
No. 14 Madison East at No. 3 Waunakee
No. 11 Madison West at No. 6 Madison Memorial
No. 10 Sun Prairie at No. 7 Onalaska
No. 2 Middleton bye
Slinger Sectional
No. 1 Oconomowoc bye
No. 9 West Bend East at No. 8 Slinger
No. 12 Oshkosh West at No. 5 Hartford
No. 13 Beaver Dam at No. 4 Fon du Lac
No. 14 Sheboygan North at No. 3 Watertown
No. 11 Menasha at No. 6 Neenah
No. 10 West Bend West at No.7 Sheboygan South
No. 15 Oshkosh North at No. 2 Manitowoc Lutheran
Sectional 5
No. 1 Germantown bye
No. 9 Whitefish Bay at No. 8 Menomonee Falls
No. 12 Milwaukee King at No. 5 Cedarburg
No. 13 Homestead at No. 4 Brookfield Central
No. 14 Milwaukee Marshall at No. 3 Hamilton
No. 11 Wauwatosa West at No. 6 Brookfield East
No. 10 Nicolet at No. 7 Arrowhead
No. 15 Milwaukee Vincent at No. 2 Divine Savior Holy Angels
Beloit Memorial Sectional
No. 1 Burlington bye
No. 9 Stoughton at No. 8 Oregon
No. 12 La Follette at No 5 Westosha Central
No. 13 Beloit Memorial at No. 4 Janesville Craig
No. 14 Wilmot Union at No. 3 Waterford
No. 11 Elkhorn at No. 6 Milton
No. 10 Badger at No. 7 Janesville Parker
No. 2 Fort Atkinson
Muskego Sectional
No. 1 Oak Creek bye
No. 9 Kenosha Tremper at No. 8 Racine Case
No. 12 Racine Horlick at No. 5 Kenosha Indian Trail
No. 13 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther at No. 4 Union Grove
No. 14 Milwaukee Hamilton at No. 3 Franklin
No. 11 Milwaukee Reagan at No. 6 Greendale
No. 10 South Milwaukee at No. 7 Greenfield
No. 15 Raine Park at No. 2 Muskego
Waukesha West Sectional
No. 1 Kettle Moraine bye
No. 9 Waukesha South at No. 8 West Allis Central
No. 12 Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/ Carmen SE at No. 5 Waukesha West
No. 13 Milwaukee Bradley Technical at No. 4 Wauwatosa East
No. 14 Milwaukee Washington/Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Acad/Milw. Academy of Science at No. 3 Mukwonago
No. 11 Milwaukee Arts at No. 6 West Allis Hale
No. 10 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir at Waukesha North
No. 2 Wisconsin Lutheran
Division 2
Altoona Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 1 Saint Croix Central bye
No. 9 Elk Mound at No. 8 Prescott
No. 12 Ellsworth at No. 5 Osceola
No.13 Northwestern at No. 4 Bloomer
No. 14 Hayward at No. 3 Somerset
No. 11 Amery at No. 6 Barron
No. 10 Rice Lake at No. 7 Ashland
No. 15 Spooner at No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville
No. 1 Reedsburg bye
No. 9 Black River Falls at No. 8 La Crosse Logan
No. 12 Altoona at No. 5 Richland Center
No. 13 Arcadia at No. 4 West Salem
No. 14 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at No. 3 Platteville
No. 11 Sparta at No. 6 River Valley
No. 10 Prairie du Chein at No. 7 Dodgeville
No. 2 Mauston bye
Luxembourg-Casco Sectional
No. 1 Mosinee bye
No. 9 Northland Pines at No. 8 Medford
No. 12 New London at No. 5 Tomahawk
No. 13 Clintonville at No. 4 Waupaca
No. 14 Rhinelander at No. 3 Merrill
No. 11 Antigo at No. 6 Oconto Falls
No. 10 Lakeland Union at No. 7 Shawano Community
No. 15 Marinette at No. 2 Winneconne
No. 1 Luxembourg-Casco bye
No. 9 Little Chute at No. 8 Denmark
No. 12 Kiel at No. 5 Seymour
No. 13 Chilton at No. 4 Notre Dame
No. 14 Green Bay West at No. 4 Xavier
No. 11 Sturgeon at No. 6 Freedom
No. 10 Wrightstown at No. 7 Two Rivers
No. 2 Fox Valley Lutheran bye
McFarland Sectional
No. 1 Ripon bye
No. 5 North Fon du Lac at No. 4 Wisconsin Dells
No. 6 Adams-Friendship at No. 3 Wautoma
No. 7 Waupun at No. 2 Berlin
No. 1 Sauk Prairie bye
No. 5 Lodi at No. 4 Mayville
No. 6 Campbellsport at No. 3 Columbus
No. 7 Portage at No. 2 Kewaskum
No. 1 McFarland bye
No. 9 Big Foot at No. 8 Whitewater
No. 12 Jefferson at No. 5 Watertown Luther Prep
No. 13 Turner at No. 4 Edgerton
No. 14 Clinton at No. 3 Lake Mills
No. 11 Delavan-Darien at No. 6 Lakeside Lutheran
No. 10 Evansville at No. 7 Mount Horeb
No. 15 Monroe at No. 2 Edgewood
Brown Deer Sectional
No. 1 Pewaukee bye
No. 9 University School of Milwaukee at No. 8 Brown Deer
No. 12 Milwaukee School of Languages at No. 5 Grafton
No. 13 Milwaukee Lutheran at No. 4 Port Washington
No. 3 Kettle Moraine Lutheran def. Milwaukee Madison (Forfeit)
No. 11 Carmen Northwest at No. 6 Plymouth
No. 10 Shorewood at No. 7 Sheboygan Falls
No. 2 Catholic Memorial
No.1 Pius XI Catholic
No. 9 Racine Saint Catherine’s at No. 8 Cudahy
No. 12 Veritas/Tenor at No. 5 Whitnall
No. 13 Audubon at No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower
No. 14 Saint Anthony at No. 3 Saint Thomas More
No. 11 Cristo Rey Jesuit at No. 6 Martin Luther
No. 10 Saint Francis at No. 7 East Troy
No. 2 New Berlin West bye
DIVISION 3
Shell Lake Sectional
First Round: Tuesday: Oct. 19th
No. 1 Unity bye
No. 9 Colfax at No. 8 Cameron
No. 12 Washburn at No. 5 Ladysmith
No. 13 Chequamegon at No. 4 Grantsmith
No. 14 Boyceville at No. 3 Phillips
No. 6 Webster at No. 11 Shell Lake
No. 10 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at No. 7 Cumberland
No. 15 Glenwood City at No. 2 Saint Croix Falls
No. 1 Fall Creek bye
No. 9 Spring Valley at No. 8 Luther
No. 12 Viroqua at No. 5 Cochrane-Fountain City
No. 13 Whitehall No. 4 Westby
No. 14 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 3 Osseo-Fairchild
No. 11 Regis at No. 6 Plum City/Elmwood
No. 10 Durand at No. 7 Cashton
No. 15 Mondovi at No. 2 Aquinas
Amherst Sectional
No. 1 Marathon bye
No. 9 Nekooska at No. 8 Cadott
No. 12 Colby at No. 5 Stratford
No. 13 Augusta at No. 4 Westfield Area
No. 14 Necedah at No. 3 Abbotsford
No. 11 Markesan at No. 6 Auburndale
No. 10 Montello at No. 7 Neillsville
No. 15 Princeton/Green Lake at No. 2 Stanley-Boyd
No. 1 Oconto bye
No. 9 Manawa at No. 8 Shiocton
No. 12 Iola-Scandinavia at No. 5 Saint Mary Catholic
No. 13 Crandon at No. 4 Bonduel
No. 14 Menominee Indian Nation at No. 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood
No. 11 Crivitz at No. 6 Amherst
No. 10 Coleman at No. 7 Weyauwega-Fremont
No. 15 Gillet at No. 2 Peshtigo
Waterloo Sectional
No. 16 Boscobel at No. 1 Brodhead
No. 9 Riverdale at No. 8 Darlington
No. 12 Parkview at No. 5 Mineral Point
No. 13 Iowa-Grant at No. 4 New Glarus
No. 14 Cambridge at No. 3 Wisconsin Heights
No. 11 Fennimore at No. 6 Belleville
No. 15 Deerfield at No. 2 Cuba City
No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran bye
No. 9 Marshall at No. 8 Winnebago Lutheran Academy
No. 12 Omro at No. 5 Laconia
No.13 Pardeeville at No. 4 St. Mary’s Springs
No. 14 Palmyra-Eagle at No. 3 Randolph
No.11 Dodgeland at No. 6 Johnson Crees
No. 10 Poynette at No. 7 Horicon
No. 15 Lomira at No.2 Waterloo
Williams Bay Sectional
No.1 The Prairie School bye
No. 9 Heritage Christian at No. 8 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy
No. 12 Williams Bay at No. 5 Dominican
No. 13 Milwaukee Juneau Complex at Kenosha Christian Life
No. 14 Salam at No. 3 Shoreland Lutheran
No. 11 Ozaukee at No. 6 Racine Lutheran
No. 10 Brookfield Academy at No. 7 Random Lake
No. 2 Living Word Lutheran def. No. 15 Hope Christian (Forfeit)
DIVISION 4
Clear Lake Sectional
First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th
No. 1 Mercer bye
No. 9 Butternut at No. 9 Lac Courte Oreilles
No. 12 Birchwood at No. 5 Northwood
No. 13 Drummond at No. 4 Hurley
No. 14 Bruce at No. 3 South Shore
No. 11 Winter at No. 6 Solon Springs
No. 10 Mellen at No. 7 Flambeau
No. 15 Bayfield at No. 2 Prentice
No. 1 Turtle Lake bye
No. 9 Owen-Withee at No. 8 Cornell
No. 12 Prairie Farm at No. 5 Throp
No. 13 New Auburn at No. 4 Clear Lake
No. 14 Lake Holcomb at No. 3 McDonell Central Catholic
No. 11 Luck at No. 6 Clayton
No. 10 Frederic at No. 7 Gilman
No. 15 Siren at No. 2 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran
Bowler Sectional
No. 1 Three Lakes bye
No. 9 Lena at No. 8 Oneida Nation
No. 12 Goodman/Pembine at No. 5 Wausaukee
No. 13 White Lake at No. 4 Gresham Community
No. 14 Phelps at No. 3 Niagara
No. 11 Elcho at No. 6 Florence
No. 10 Bowler at No. 7 Suring
No. 15 Saint Thomas Aquinas at No. 2 Wabeno/Laona
No. 1 Columbus Catholic bye
No. 9 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran at No. 8 Pittsville
No. 12 Rosholt at No. 5 Newman Catholic
No. 13 Northland Lutheran No. 4 Pacelli
No. 14 Loyal at No. 3 Edgar
No. 11 Rib Lake at No. 6 Assumption
No. 10 Greenwood at No. 7 Port Edwards
No. 15 Spencer at No. 2 Athens
Highland Sectional
No. 8 Gilmanton at No. 1 Bangor
No. 5 New Lisbon at No. 4 Blair-Taylor
No. 6 Alma Center Lincoln at No. 3 Eleva-Strum
No. 7 Independence at No. 2 Alma/Pepiin
No. 8 Weston No. 1 Wonewoc-Center
No. 5 Kickapoo at No. 4 Royall
No. 6 La Farge/Youth Initiative at No. 3 De Soto
No. 7 Brookwood at No. 2 Hillsboro
No. 1 Highland bye
No. 9 Seneca at No. 8 Pecatonia
No. 12 Benton at No. 5 Barneveld
No. 13 Cassville def. No. 4 Argyle (Forfeit)
No. 14 Ithica at No. 3 Southwestern
No. 11 Blackhawk at No. 6 North Crawford
No. 10 Shulllsburg at No. 7 Belmont
No. 15 Wauzeka-Stuben at No. 2 Potosi
Hilbert Sectional
No. 1 Monticello bye
No. 9 Albany at No. 8 Fall River
No. 12 Madison Country Day at No. 5 Rio
No. 13 Faith Christian at No. 4 Hustisford
No. 14 Wayland Academy at No. 3 Catholic Central
No. 11 Juda at No. 6 Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose
No. 10 Eastbrook Academy at No. 7 Cambria-Friesland
No. 15 University Lake at No. 2 Central Wisconsin Christian
No. 1 Sevastopol bye
No. 9 Oakfield at No. 8 Gibraltar
No. 12 Sheboygan Christian at No. 5 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
No. 13 Marion at No. 4 Almond-Bancroft
No. 14 Wild Rose at No. 3 Tri-County
No. 11 Lourdes Academy at No. 6 Valley Christian
No 10. Tigerton at No. 7 Green bay N.E.W. Luth/Providence Academy
No. 2 Hilbert bye