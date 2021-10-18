 Skip to main content
See the WIAA girls Volleyball brackets
See the WIAA girls Volleyball brackets

Gils Volleyball

Division 1

Chippewa Falls Sectional

First Round: Thursday, Oct. 21st

No. 1 River Falls bye

No. 9 New Richmond at No. 8 Eau Claire North

No. 12 Wausau West at No. 5 D.C. Everest

No. 13 Superior at No. 4 Eau Claire Memorial

No. 14 Wausau East at No. 3 Marshfield

No. 11 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln at No. 6 Menominee

No. 2 Chippewa Falls bye

Kaukauna Sectional

No. 1 Appleton North bye

No. 9 West De Pere at No. 8 De Pere

No. 12 Green Bay Preble at Appleton East

No. 13 Ashwaubenon No. 4 Hortonville

No. 14 Green Bay East at No. 3 Kaukana

No. 11 Appleton West at No. 6 Green Bay East

No. 10 Pulaski at No. 7 Bay Port

No. 2 Kimberly bye

Baraboo sectional

No. 1 Holmen bye

No. 9 Baraboo at No. 8 Monona Grove

No. 12 Tomah at No. 5 DeForest

No. 14 Madison East at No. 3 Waunakee

No. 11 Madison West at No. 6 Madison Memorial

No. 10 Sun Prairie at No. 7 Onalaska

No. 2 Middleton bye

Slinger Sectional

No. 1 Oconomowoc bye

No. 9 West Bend East at No. 8 Slinger

No. 12 Oshkosh West at No. 5 Hartford

No. 13 Beaver Dam at No. 4 Fon du Lac

No. 14 Sheboygan North at No. 3 Watertown

No. 11 Menasha at No. 6 Neenah

No. 10 West Bend West at No.7 Sheboygan South

No. 15 Oshkosh North at No. 2 Manitowoc Lutheran

Sectional 5

No. 1 Germantown bye

No. 9 Whitefish Bay at No. 8 Menomonee Falls

No. 12 Milwaukee King at No. 5 Cedarburg

No. 13 Homestead at No. 4 Brookfield Central

No. 14 Milwaukee Marshall at No. 3 Hamilton

No. 11 Wauwatosa West at No. 6 Brookfield East

No. 10 Nicolet at No. 7 Arrowhead

No. 15 Milwaukee Vincent at No. 2 Divine Savior Holy Angels

Beloit Memorial Sectional

No. 1 Burlington bye

No. 9 Stoughton at No. 8 Oregon

No. 12 La Follette at No 5 Westosha Central

No. 13 Beloit Memorial at No. 4 Janesville Craig

No. 14 Wilmot Union at No. 3 Waterford

No. 11 Elkhorn at No. 6 Milton

No. 10 Badger at No. 7 Janesville Parker

No. 2 Fort Atkinson

Muskego Sectional

No. 1 Oak Creek bye

No. 9 Kenosha Tremper at No. 8 Racine Case

No. 12 Racine Horlick at No. 5 Kenosha Indian Trail

No. 13 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther at No. 4 Union Grove

No. 14 Milwaukee Hamilton at No. 3 Franklin

No. 11 Milwaukee Reagan at No. 6 Greendale

No. 10 South Milwaukee at No. 7 Greenfield

No. 15 Raine Park at No. 2 Muskego

Waukesha West Sectional

No. 1 Kettle Moraine bye

No. 9 Waukesha South at No. 8 West Allis Central

No. 12 Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/ Carmen SE at No. 5 Waukesha West

No. 13 Milwaukee Bradley Technical at No. 4 Wauwatosa East

No. 14 Milwaukee Washington/Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Acad/Milw. Academy of Science at No. 3 Mukwonago

No. 11 Milwaukee Arts at No. 6 West Allis Hale

No. 10 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir at Waukesha North

No. 2 Wisconsin Lutheran

Division 2

Altoona Sectional

First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th

No. 1 Saint Croix Central bye

No. 9 Elk Mound at No. 8 Prescott

No. 12 Ellsworth at No. 5 Osceola

No.13 Northwestern at No. 4 Bloomer

No. 14 Hayward at No. 3 Somerset

No. 11 Amery at No. 6 Barron

No. 10 Rice Lake at No. 7 Ashland

No. 15 Spooner at No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville

No. 1 Reedsburg bye

No. 9 Black River Falls at No. 8 La Crosse Logan

No. 12 Altoona at No. 5 Richland Center

No. 13 Arcadia at No. 4 West Salem

No. 14 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at No. 3 Platteville

No. 11 Sparta at No. 6 River Valley

No. 10 Prairie du Chein at No. 7 Dodgeville

No. 2 Mauston bye

Luxembourg-Casco Sectional

No. 1 Mosinee bye

No. 9 Northland Pines at No. 8 Medford

No. 12 New London at No. 5 Tomahawk

No. 13 Clintonville at No. 4 Waupaca

No. 14 Rhinelander at No. 3 Merrill

No. 11 Antigo at No. 6 Oconto Falls

No. 10 Lakeland Union at No. 7 Shawano Community

No. 15 Marinette at No. 2 Winneconne

No. 1 Luxembourg-Casco bye

No. 9 Little Chute at No. 8 Denmark

No. 12 Kiel at No. 5 Seymour

No. 13 Chilton at No. 4 Notre Dame

No. 14 Green Bay West at No. 4 Xavier

No. 11 Sturgeon at No. 6 Freedom

No. 10 Wrightstown at No. 7 Two Rivers

No. 2 Fox Valley Lutheran bye

McFarland Sectional

No. 1 Ripon bye

No. 5 North Fon du Lac at No. 4 Wisconsin Dells

No. 6 Adams-Friendship at No. 3 Wautoma

No. 7 Waupun at No. 2 Berlin

No. 1 Sauk Prairie bye

No. 5 Lodi at No. 4 Mayville

No. 6 Campbellsport at No. 3 Columbus

No. 7 Portage at No. 2 Kewaskum

No. 1 McFarland bye

No. 9 Big Foot at No. 8 Whitewater

No. 12 Jefferson at No. 5 Watertown Luther Prep

No. 13 Turner at No. 4 Edgerton

No. 14 Clinton at No. 3 Lake Mills

No. 11 Delavan-Darien at No. 6 Lakeside Lutheran

No. 10 Evansville at No. 7 Mount Horeb

No. 15 Monroe at No. 2 Edgewood

Brown Deer Sectional

No. 1 Pewaukee bye

No. 9 University School of Milwaukee at No. 8 Brown Deer

No. 12 Milwaukee School of Languages at No. 5 Grafton

No. 13 Milwaukee Lutheran at No. 4 Port Washington

No. 3 Kettle Moraine Lutheran def. Milwaukee Madison (Forfeit)

No. 11 Carmen Northwest at No. 6 Plymouth

No. 10 Shorewood at No. 7 Sheboygan Falls

No. 2 Catholic Memorial

No.1 Pius XI Catholic

No. 9 Racine Saint Catherine’s at No. 8 Cudahy

No. 12 Veritas/Tenor at No. 5 Whitnall

No. 13 Audubon at No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower

No. 14 Saint Anthony at No. 3 Saint Thomas More

No. 11 Cristo Rey Jesuit at No. 6 Martin Luther

No. 10 Saint Francis at No. 7 East Troy

No. 2 New Berlin West bye

DIVISION 3

Shell Lake Sectional

First Round: Tuesday: Oct. 19th

No. 1 Unity bye

No. 9 Colfax at No. 8 Cameron

No. 12 Washburn at No. 5 Ladysmith

No. 13 Chequamegon at No. 4 Grantsmith

No. 14 Boyceville at No. 3 Phillips

No. 6 Webster at No. 11 Shell Lake

No. 10 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at No. 7 Cumberland

No. 15 Glenwood City at No. 2 Saint Croix Falls

No. 1 Fall Creek bye

No. 9 Spring Valley at No. 8 Luther

No. 12 Viroqua at No. 5 Cochrane-Fountain City

No. 13 Whitehall No. 4 Westby

No. 14 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 3 Osseo-Fairchild

No. 11 Regis at No. 6 Plum City/Elmwood

No. 10 Durand at No. 7 Cashton

No. 15 Mondovi at No. 2 Aquinas

Amherst Sectional

No. 1 Marathon bye

No. 9 Nekooska at No. 8 Cadott

No. 12 Colby at No. 5 Stratford

No. 13 Augusta at No. 4 Westfield Area

No. 14 Necedah at No. 3 Abbotsford

No. 11 Markesan at No. 6 Auburndale

No. 10 Montello at No. 7 Neillsville

No. 15 Princeton/Green Lake at No. 2 Stanley-Boyd

No. 1 Oconto bye

No. 9 Manawa at No. 8 Shiocton

No. 12 Iola-Scandinavia at No. 5 Saint Mary Catholic

No. 13 Crandon at No. 4 Bonduel

No. 14 Menominee Indian Nation at No. 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood

No. 11 Crivitz at No. 6 Amherst

No. 10 Coleman at No. 7 Weyauwega-Fremont

No. 15 Gillet at No. 2 Peshtigo

Waterloo Sectional

No. 16 Boscobel at No. 1 Brodhead

No. 9 Riverdale at No. 8 Darlington

No. 12 Parkview at No. 5 Mineral Point

No. 13 Iowa-Grant at No. 4 New Glarus

No. 14 Cambridge at No. 3 Wisconsin Heights

No. 11 Fennimore at No. 6 Belleville

No. 15 Deerfield at No. 2 Cuba City

No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran bye

No. 9 Marshall at No. 8 Winnebago Lutheran Academy

No. 12 Omro at No. 5 Laconia

No.13 Pardeeville at No. 4 St. Mary’s Springs

No. 14 Palmyra-Eagle at No. 3 Randolph

No.11 Dodgeland at No. 6 Johnson Crees

No. 10 Poynette at No. 7 Horicon

No. 15 Lomira at No.2 Waterloo

Williams Bay Sectional

No.1 The Prairie School bye

No. 9 Heritage Christian at No. 8 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy

No. 12 Williams Bay at No. 5 Dominican

No. 13 Milwaukee Juneau Complex at Kenosha Christian Life

No. 14 Salam at No. 3 Shoreland Lutheran

No. 11 Ozaukee at No. 6 Racine Lutheran

No. 10 Brookfield Academy at No. 7 Random Lake

No. 2 Living Word Lutheran def. No. 15 Hope Christian (Forfeit)

DIVISION 4

Clear Lake Sectional

First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th

No. 1 Mercer bye

No. 9 Butternut at No. 9 Lac Courte Oreilles

No. 12 Birchwood at No. 5 Northwood

No. 13 Drummond at No. 4 Hurley

No. 14 Bruce at No. 3 South Shore

No. 11 Winter at No. 6 Solon Springs

No. 10 Mellen at No. 7 Flambeau

No. 15 Bayfield at No. 2 Prentice

No. 1 Turtle Lake bye

No. 9 Owen-Withee at No. 8 Cornell

No. 12 Prairie Farm at No. 5 Throp

No. 13 New Auburn at No. 4 Clear Lake

No. 14 Lake Holcomb at No. 3 McDonell Central Catholic

No. 11 Luck at No. 6 Clayton

No. 10 Frederic at No. 7 Gilman

No. 15 Siren at No. 2 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran

Bowler Sectional

No. 1 Three Lakes bye

No. 9 Lena at No. 8 Oneida Nation

No. 12 Goodman/Pembine at No. 5 Wausaukee

No. 13 White Lake at No. 4 Gresham Community

No. 14 Phelps at No. 3 Niagara

No. 11 Elcho at No. 6 Florence

No. 10 Bowler at No. 7 Suring

No. 15 Saint Thomas Aquinas at No. 2 Wabeno/Laona

No. 1 Columbus Catholic bye

No. 9 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran at No. 8 Pittsville

No. 12 Rosholt at No. 5 Newman Catholic

No. 13 Northland Lutheran No. 4 Pacelli

No. 14 Loyal at No. 3 Edgar

No. 11 Rib Lake at No. 6 Assumption

No. 10 Greenwood at No. 7 Port Edwards

No. 15 Spencer at No. 2 Athens

Highland Sectional

No. 8 Gilmanton at No. 1 Bangor

No. 5 New Lisbon at No. 4 Blair-Taylor

No. 6 Alma Center Lincoln at No. 3 Eleva-Strum

No. 7 Independence at No. 2 Alma/Pepiin

No. 8 Weston No. 1 Wonewoc-Center

No. 5 Kickapoo at No. 4 Royall

No. 6 La Farge/Youth Initiative at No. 3 De Soto

No. 7 Brookwood at No. 2 Hillsboro

No. 1 Highland bye

No. 9 Seneca at No. 8 Pecatonia

No. 12 Benton at No. 5 Barneveld

No. 13 Cassville def. No. 4 Argyle (Forfeit)

No. 14 Ithica at No. 3 Southwestern

No. 11 Blackhawk at No. 6 North Crawford

No. 10 Shulllsburg at No. 7 Belmont

No. 15 Wauzeka-Stuben at No. 2 Potosi

Hilbert Sectional

No. 1 Monticello bye

No. 9 Albany at No. 8 Fall River

No. 12 Madison Country Day at No. 5 Rio

No. 13 Faith Christian at No. 4 Hustisford

No. 14 Wayland Academy at No. 3 Catholic Central

No. 11 Juda at No. 6 Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose

No. 10 Eastbrook Academy at No. 7 Cambria-Friesland

No. 15 University Lake at No. 2 Central Wisconsin Christian

No. 1 Sevastopol bye

No. 9 Oakfield at No. 8 Gibraltar

No. 12 Sheboygan Christian at No. 5 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah

No. 13 Marion at No. 4 Almond-Bancroft

No. 14 Wild Rose at No. 3 Tri-County

No. 11 Lourdes Academy at No. 6 Valley Christian

No 10. Tigerton at No. 7 Green bay N.E.W. Luth/Providence Academy

No. 2 Hilbert bye

