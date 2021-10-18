See the WIAA girls Volleyball brackets

No. 14 Loyal at No. 3 Edgar

No. 11 Rib Lake at No. 6 Assumption

No. 10 Greenwood at No. 7 Port Edwards

No. 15 Spencer at No. 2 Athens

Highland Sectional

No. 8 Gilmanton at No. 1 Bangor

No. 5 New Lisbon at No. 4 Blair-Taylor

No. 6 Alma Center Lincoln at No. 3 Eleva-Strum

No. 7 Independence at No. 2 Alma/Pepiin

No. 8 Weston No. 1 Wonewoc-Center

No. 5 Kickapoo at No. 4 Royall

No. 6 La Farge/Youth Initiative at No. 3 De Soto

No. 7 Brookwood at No. 2 Hillsboro

No. 1 Highland bye

No. 9 Seneca at No. 8 Pecatonia

No. 12 Benton at No. 5 Barneveld

No. 13 Cassville def. No. 4 Argyle (Forfeit)

No. 14 Ithica at No. 3 Southwestern

No. 11 Blackhawk at No. 6 North Crawford