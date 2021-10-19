 Skip to main content
See the WIAA boys soccer playoff brackets
See the WIAA boys soccer playoff brackets

WIAA BOYS SOCCER SECTIONAL PLAYOFFS

Division 1

Marshfield Sectional

First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th

No. 8 Eau Claire North at No. 1 Hudson

No. 5 D.C. Everest 1, No. 4 Wausau West 0

No. 6 Chippewa Falls at No. 3 Superior

No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 6, No. 7 Marshfield 0

No. 8 Appleton West at No.1 Kimberly

No. 5 Appleton East at No. 4 Appleton North

No. 6 Hortonville at No. 3 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

No. 7 Neenah at No. 2 Stevens Point

Green Bay East Sectional

No. 1 Bay Port bye

No. 9 Green Bay East at No. 8 De Pere

No. 12 Hartford at No. 5 Hamilton

No. 13 Sheboygan South at No. 4 Homestead

No. 14 Fond du Lac at No. 3 Brookfield East

No. 11 Menomonee Falls at No. 6 Oshkosh West

No. 10 Sheboygan North at No. 7 Germantown

No. 15 Manitowoc Lincoln at No. 2 Green Bay Preble

Oconomowoc Sectional

No. 16 Janesville Parker at No.1 Verona

No. 9 Madison Memorial at No. 8 Mukwonago

No. 12 Madison East at No. 5 Waunakee

No. 13 Beloit Memorial at No. 4 Kettle Moraine

No. 14 La Follette at No. 3 Sun Prairie

No. 11 Oconomowoc at No. 6 Middleton

No. 10 Badger at No. 7 Madison West

No. 15 Janesville Craig at No. 2 Arrowhead

West Allis Hale Sectional

No. 16 West Allis Hale at No.1 Marquette High School

No. 9 Kenosha Indian Trail at No. 8 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther

No. 12 Milwaukee Reagan at No. 5 Oak Creek

No. 13 Milwaukee Hamilton at No. 4 Muskego

No. 14 Racine Case at No. 3 Franklin

No. 11 Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen SE at No. 6 Waukesha South

No. 10 Racine Horlick at No. 7 Milwaukee King/Milwaukee Juneau

No. 15 Milwaukee Riverside at No. 2 Kenosha Tremper

Division 2

Pulaski Sectional

First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th

No. 8 Sparta at No. 1 New Richmond

No. 5 Tomah at No. 4 La Crosse Central

No. 6 Holmen at No. 3 River Falls

No. 7 Menomonie at No. 2 Onalaska

No. 8 Merrill at No. 1 Pulaski

No. 5 West De Pere at No. 4 Wausau East

No. 6 Ashwaubenon at No. 3 Green Bay Southwest

No. 7 Green Bay West at No. 2 Kaukana

Whitefish Bay Sectional

No. 1 Whitefish Bay bye

No. 9 Watertown at No. 8 Port Washington

No. 12 North Fond du Lac Co-op at No. 5 Slinger

No. 4 Wauwatosa West 6, No. 13 West Bend East 0

No, 14 Milwaukee Lutheran at No. 3 Nicolet

No. 11 Beaver Dam at No. 6 Oshkosh North

No. 10 West Bend West at No. 7 Menasha

No. 2 Cedarburg def. Milwaukee Vincent (Forfeit)

Sauk Prairie Sectional

No. 16 Racine Park at No. 1 Oregon

No. 9 Burlington at No. 8 Fort Atkinson

No. 12 Reedsburg at No. 5 Sauk Prairie

No. 13 Portage/Poynette at No. 4 DeForest

No. 14 Stoughton at No. 3 Baraboo

No. 11 Westosha Central at No. 6 Union Grove

No. 10 Milton at No. 7 Monona Grove

No. 2 Elkhorn 17, No. 15 Wilmot Union 0

Wauwatosa East Sectional

No. 16 Cudahy/Saint Francis at No. 1 Wauwatosa East

No. 9 Milwaukee South at No. 8 Whitnall

No. 12 South Milwaukee at No. 5 Waukesha West

No. 13 Milwaukee Arts at No. 4 Greendale

No. 11 Greenfield at No. 6 Waukesha North

No. 10 Waterford at No. 7 Wisconsin Lutheran

No. 15 West Allis Central at No. 2 Brookfield Central

Division 3

Rice Lake Sectional

First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th

First Round

No. 9 Altoona/Fall Creek 4, No. 8 Hayward 1

No. 9 Ashland 1, No. 8 Antigo 0

Second Round

No. 9 Altoona/Fall Creek at No. 1 Rice Lake

No. 5 Unity/Saint Croix Falls at No. 4 Somerset

No. 6 Osceola at No. 3 Amery

No. 7 Saint Croix Central at No. 2 Spooner/Shell Lake

No. 9 Ashland at No. 1 Lakeland

No. 5 Rhinelander at No. 4 Medford

No. 6 Shawano at No. 3 Mosinee

No. 7 New London at No. 2 Waupaca

Seymour Sectional

First Round

No. 16 Sheboygan Falls 7, No. 17 Denmark 0

No. 18 Berlin at No. 15 New Holstein/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah

Second Round

No. 16 Sheboygan Falls at No. 1 Seymour

No. 9 Kewaskum at No. 8 Fox Valley Lutheran

No. 12 Freedom at No. 5 Xavier

No. 13 Waupun at No. 4 Roncallu/Two Rivers

No. 14 Luxembourg-Casco at No. 3 Plymouth

No. 11 Wautoma/Wild Rose at No. 6 Ripon

No. 10 Winnieconne at No. 7 Marinette

Winner of Berlin and New Holstein/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at No. 2 Notre Dame

Sectional #3 (TBD)

First Round

at No. 16 Monroe 9, No. 17 Prairie du Chein/River Ridge/Seneca 0

No. 19 Jefferson at No. 14 Mauston

No. 18 Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro at No. 15 La Crosse Logan

Second Round

No. 16 Monroe at No. 1 Evansville

No. 9 Edgerton at No. 8 Dodgeville/Mineral Point

No. 12 Whitewater at No. 5 Wisconsin Dells

No. 12 Cambridge/Deerfield at No. 4 Edgewood

Winner of Jefferson and Mauston at No. 3 Belleville/New Glarus

No. 11 West Salem at No. 6 McFarland

Winner of La Crosse Logan and Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro at No. 2 Mount Horeb

Sectional #4 (TBD)

First Round

No. 16 Martin Luther 8, No. 17 Brown Deer 0 

Second Round

No. 16 Martin Luther at No. 1 Shorewood

No. 9 Veritas/Tenor at No. 8 Saint Anthony

No. 12 Saint Thomas More at No. 5 Pius XI Catholic

No. 13 Racine Saint Catherine’s at No. 4 Delavan-Darien

No. 14 East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle at New Berlin Eisenhower

No. 11 Big Foot/Williams Bay at No. 6 Grafton

No. 10 Catholic Memorial at No. 7 Kettle Moraine Lutheran

No. 15 Milwaukee School of Languages at No. 2 New Berlin West

Division 4

Baldwin-Woodville Sectional

First Round: Tuesday, Oct. 19th

First Round

No. 9 Northland Lutheran at No. 8 Barron

Second Round

Winner of Northland Lutheran and Barron at No. 1 Washburn/Bayfield

No. 5 Regis/McDonell Central Catholic at Three Lakes/Phelps

No. 6 Cumberland at No. 3 Northland Pines

No. 7 Newman Catholic at No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville

No. 8 Nekooska at No. 1 Arcadia

No. 5 Pacelli at No. 4 Coulee Christian/Providence Academy (La Crosse)

No. 6 Amherst at No. 3 Aquinas

No. 7 Adams-Friendship at No. 2 Columbus Catholic

Kiel Sectional

First Round

No. 17 Gresham/Bowler at No. 16 Lourdes Academy/Valley Christain (Oshkosh)

No. 18 Kewaunee at No. 15 Algoma

Second Round

Winner of Gresham/Bowler and Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian at No.1 Sturgeon Bay

No. 9 Peshtigo at No. 8 Clintonville

No. 12 Omro at No. 5 Kiel

No. 13 Howards Grove at No. 4 Winnebago Lutheran Academy

No. 14 Gibraltar/Sevastopol at No. 3 Saint Lawerence Seminary

No. 11 Green Bay N.E.W./Providence Academy at No. 6 St. Mary Catholic

No. 10 Kohler at No. 7 Wrightstown

Winner of Kewaunee and Algoma at No. 2 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran

Lodi Sectional

First Round

No. 16 Wayland Academy 7, No. 17 University Lake School/Trinity Academy 1

No. 15 Columbus 7, No. 18 Dodgeland/Hustisford 0

Second Round

No. 16 Wayland Academy at No. 1 St. John’s Northwestern Academies/Chesterton Academy

No. 9 Lodi at No. 8 Campbellsport

No. 12 Madison Country Day/Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at No. 5 Central Wisconsin Christian

No. 13 Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld at No. 4 Mayville

No. 14 Richland Center at No. 3 Lakeside Lutheran

No. 11 River Valley at No. 6 Watertown Luther Prep

No. 10 Lomira at No. 7 Living Word Lutheran

No. 15 Columbus at No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran

The Prairie School

First Round

No. 17 Cedar Grove-Belgium at No. 16 Audubon

Second Round

Winner of Cedar Grove-Belgium and Audubon at No. 1 Oosterburg

No. 9 Racine Lutheran at No. 8 Shoreland Lutheran

No. 12 Heritage Christian at No. 5 Carmen South

No. 13 Random Lake at No. 4 University School of Milwaukee

No. 14 Faith Christian at No. 3 Cristo Rey Jesuit

No. 11 Kenosha Christian Life at No. 6 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy

No. 10 Brookfield Academy at No. 7 Dominican 

No. 15 Ozaukee at No. 2 The Prairie School

