Quick analysis: Both Lyde and Jones show good range and impressive length as cornerbacks, a position at which UW will need some new faces to step up next season. Lyde missed most of the season with a knee injury, but Jones has shown good instincts on jumping routes. UW added some variety to its safety group with the prospects in the 2022 class. Brown, who accepted a scholarship offer, is a physical, downhill player who can be a force in the run game while making plays on balls in the air. Magli and Trudgeon are walk-ons, but Magli decommitted from a scholarship at North Dakota to play at UW. They both show the playmaking ability on balls in the air that Leonhard values.

Hank Poteat’s thoughts on Lyde and Jones: “Avyonne Jones, he’s very explosive. When I watch him attack the ball in the air, he does a really good job at that. … Does a lot for his team, comes from a really good program, and the way they prepare them for this level, I thought they did a good job. When you talk ball with him, he really understands the game and he did a lot for them as far as getting the front set and doing a lot of communication in the back end. … A’Khoury Lyde, liked him because he played multiple things, played on the offensive side of the ball. That carried over on defense, that offensive skill set, to be able to make a play, ball skills and really change the game. Those are the type of athletes you want playing at the cornerback position, having ball skills. … He has that mentality that I always talk about, being a dog and being aggressive, he does that."