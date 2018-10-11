Los Angeles
Kike Hernandez (.256/.367/.470, 21 HR, 52 RBI)
A versatile utility player in the past with a reputation for killing left-handed pitching, Hernandez, 27, has taken over as the primary second baseman. He’s balanced out his splits, hitting .252 with 12 homers against RHP and .260 vs. LHP. He’s played every position except catcher this season, including one-third of an inning on the mound.
Milwaukee
Travis Shaw (.241/.345/.480, 32 HR, 86 RBI)
Shaw’s batting average dipped 32 points this year, but his on-base percentage remained steady thanks to an increase in walks. He also showed unexpected versatility by switching to second after the acquisition of Mike Moustakas and committing just one error in 39 games at an unfamiliar position.