Sitting along a wooded lakefront, this is the quintessential cabin Up North. If you're going to hide out and binge watch the latest shows, why not do it in front of a wood-burning fireplace in a log cabin on a breathtaking lake? And it only gets better when the TV is shut off. The outdoor fire pit includes the fire wood, and the lake even has a sand-bottom swimming area — for when temps take a turn for the better.