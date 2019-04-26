L.J. Collier, DE, 6-2, 283, TCU
Strengths: Excellent size and aggressiveness.
Weaknesses: Lacks explosiveness.
Fact: Did not get much recruiting attention coming out of high school and didn't start until his senior season at TCU.
