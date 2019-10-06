Junior
5-3, 155
Aurora, Ill.
Age at start of season: 20.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 21 goals, 21 assists, 42 points in 74 career games for the Badgers.
Scouting report: A 15-goal sophomore season has Dhooghe positioned for a big final two years. But he'll have to overcome inconsistency that has marked his time in college if he wants to earn a chance to continue his career in the pros. He had only one point in a 10-game span last season.