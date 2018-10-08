Sean Dhooghe mug

S. Dhooghe

Sophomore | 5-3, 150

Aurora, Illinois

Age at start of season: 19.

NHL: 2019 draft eligible.

Stats: 6 goals, 10 assists, 16 points, minus-5 in 37 collegiate games.

Scouting report: Dhooghe went unselected in his first two years of NHL draft eligibility, but he earned a spot in a rookie development camp both years. In 2017, it was with San Jose. This year, he got an invitation from the Columbus Blue Jackets. With his small stature, Dhooghe has had to prove himself anew at each level. He was able to keep up with the college game for most of his freshman year even though he started the season with a nine-game point drought and ended it with a 10-game skid.

Find Dhooghe on Twitter: @sean_dhooghe

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags