Sophomore | 5-3, 150
Aurora, Illinois
Age at start of season: 19.
NHL: 2019 draft eligible.
Stats: 6 goals, 10 assists, 16 points, minus-5 in 37 collegiate games.
Scouting report: Dhooghe went unselected in his first two years of NHL draft eligibility, but he earned a spot in a rookie development camp both years. In 2017, it was with San Jose. This year, he got an invitation from the Columbus Blue Jackets. With his small stature, Dhooghe has had to prove himself anew at each level. He was able to keep up with the college game for most of his freshman year even though he started the season with a nine-game point drought and ended it with a 10-game skid.
Find Dhooghe on Twitter: @sean_dhooghe