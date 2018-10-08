Senior | 5-10, 180
Naperville, Illinois
Age at start of season: 22.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 25 goals, 53 assists, 78 points, minus-16 in 106 collegiate games.
Scouting report: The Badgers found out how tough Malone was last season when he gutted through shoulder injuries that affected his performance but not his effort. He still recorded his second straight 10-goal season and could become the first since Michael Mersch and Tyler Barnes from 2011 to 2014 to make it three in a row for UW. He’s an alternate captain this season and likely the top-line center, though he spent some time last season as a winger to let others take faceoffs.
