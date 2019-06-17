Age: 53.
Residence: La Quinta, California.
2019 earnings: $999,628.
Schwab Cup Rank: 1.
Scoring average: 69.79.
PGA Tour Champions titles: 10.
PGA Tour titles: 3.
Get to know him
Scott McCarron is back to defend his title in the 2018 American Family Insurance Championship in which he outlasted local favorite Jerry Kelly by one stroke.
Defending titles is something McCarron is getting accustomed to on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.
After a relatively nondescript career on the regular PGA Tour, where he won three events, McCarron has emerged as one of the dominant players on the Champions Tour with 10 titles in his first four seasons. And counting.
Like many of the senior pros, McCarron has found the more collegial atmosphere of the Champions Tour to his liking.
“We’re not out trying to get the other guy’s job, you know what I mean,” he said earlier this year. “I’m pretty secure out here. Most of the guys are pretty secure out here, so there’s a lot more camaraderie.
“As far as that looseness, you might see that. I play practice rounds every Tuesday with the same group of guys and we have about eight of us who rotate around with two groups and we’ll all go to dinner. So we’re hanging out more now than maybe we did on the PGA Tour because it’s not as cutthroat.”
McCarron, whose last PGA Tour win was the 2001 BellSouth Classic, won twice as a Champions rookie in 2016 and followed that up with four titles in 2017, including his first major, the Constellation Senior Players Championship.
The Am Fam title was one of two for him last year and he’s won twice already this year, capturing the Mitsubishi Electric Classic and Insperity Invitational just two weeks apart to give him a sizeable lead in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
And laid back tour or not, McCarron is determined to keep the titles coming as he seeks to surpass Bernhard Langer as the Tour’s premier player.
“Ten victories out here on the PGA Tour Champions, it’s pretty crazy,” he said. “I have to pinch myself I’ve done that this quickly, but I’m not done yet. I want to win a lot more.
“I’ve learned so much playing with Bernhard Langer over the years and it’s been great becoming friends with him, watch how he kind of takes apart a golf course, how much he’s dedicated to practicing. And he’s definitely pushing me.”