Scotch Bonnet Seasoning Rub
This can be used as a seasoning rub for any meat or fish dish
Ingredients:
A handful of fresh thyme
Olive oil (for blending)
2 medium onions
3 cloves of garlic
2 scotch bonnet peppers (add more/less to your liking)
1 bundle of Scallion/green onions
Allspice/Pimento seasoning (add seeds to your taste)
Steps
1. Wash all ingredients (except for pimento)
2. Add a few tablespoons of olive oil to a blender/food processor as this makes blending easier
3. Cut up onions and garlic and then blend together in your food processor or blender
4. Chop up scallion, de-stem thyme. Add to processor and blend
5. Remove seeds from your scotch bonnets and chop up the peppers
6. Add the rest of the ingredients in the food processor and blend until smooth