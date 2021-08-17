Scoreboard: Waunakee, Middleton girls tennis teams flex their muscles in early season matches

Girls Golf
Stoughton Scramble
Reedsburg topped the 12 team field at the Stoughton Scramble with their score of 62, eight under par for the match. Oregon and Lancaster took second and third with scores of 65 and 66 respectively. The host Stoughton took fourth and Fort Atkinson and Portage tied for fifth to round out the top five.
Madison West 404, Verona 427
Brooklyn Fleming shot a match-best score of 90 as the Regents defeated the Wildcats. Madison West's Ava Rikkers was the only other competitor who shot under 100 with a score of 98. Lily Haessig and Audrey Stoesz each shot 103 for Verona.
Girls tennis
Waunakee 7, Oregon 0
Claire Jaeger won the No. 1 singles match 6-4, 6-3 to help the Warriors sweep the Panthers. The duo of Danielle Rogers and Caitlin Grommon won the No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-2.
Middleton 7, Madison East 0
Netra Samasundaram and Sonya Agapov won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches respectively, each by a score of 6-0, 6-0 as the Cardinals swept the Purgolders. The duo of Amy Li and Lydia Sabat won the No. 1 doubles match for Middleton by a score of 6-2, 6-1.
Madison Memorial 5, Janesville Craig 2
The duo of Nikita Remesh and Elizabeth Wu defeated Karyssa Norland and Addison Kooyman by a score of 6-4, 6-2 as the Spartans defeat the Cougars. Janesville Craig's Allison Grund defeated Memorial's Sophia Jiang in the No. 1 singles slot by a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a match that took over three hours.
Janesville Parker 5, Beloit Memorial 2
Martha Jacobson defeated Jayda McKinley by a score of 6-2, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match as the Vikings defeated the Purple Knights. Janesville Parker's Annie Barnes and Lucy Barnes defeated Beloit Memorial's Candis Edwards and Alexandra Cabrera 6-0, 6-1.
La Crosse Central 4, Reedsburg 3
Emma Rockweiler won the No. 2 doubles match by a score of 6-1, 6-1 as the Beavers fall to the RiverHawks. Stephanie Torres and Maria Ruiz won the No. 3 doubles match for Reedsburg by a score of 6-1, 1-6, 12-10.
La Crosse Logan 4, Reedsburg 3
The duo of Yerly Rothwell and Maria Ruiz won the No. 2 duos match for the Beavers by a score of 6-1, 6-3. Reedsburg rallied after dropping the first three singles matches but couldn't complete comeback and fell to the Rangers.
Baraboo 5, La Crosse Logan 2
Claire Bildstein won the No. 3 singles match for Baraboo by a score of 6-1, 6-2 as the Thunderbirds go on to defeat the Rangers. The duo of Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie won the No. 1 doubles match by a score of 6-0, 7-6 (4) for Baraboo.
La Crosse Central 6, Baraboo 1
The duo of Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie won the No. 1 doubles match by a score of 6-4, 6-7 (1), 10-5 to give the Thunderbirds their only match victory as they fall to the RiverHawks.
Elkhorn 6, Big Foot 1
Parker Christensen defeated Emily Gauger 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles slot as the Elks went on to beat the Crimson Tide. Elkhorn's Madeline Stoltz and Lauryn Krober defeated Edgerton's Maggie Norman and Amanda Leek 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 1 doubles match.
Lodi Quad
DeForest 14, Lodi 13, Grafton 5, Portage 5
DeForest's Joanna Wells defeated Izzy Krueger from Portage in the No. 1 singles slot by a score of 6-1, 6-3 as the Norskies narrowly edged out Lodi to win the Lodi Quad.
East Troy Quad
East Troy 21, Fort Atkinson 7, Edgerton 4, Delavan-Darian 3