SCOREBOARD WATCHING

Milwaukee's closest challenger in the NL Central, Cincinnati, has been playing very good baseball since the All-Star break but hadn't been able to gain any ground on Milwaukee until this weekend.

While the Brewers dropped two of three to the Giants, the Reds swept Pittsburgh to trim Milwaukee's lead to five games in the division and move 2 1/2 games back of the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot.

After facing Cleveland in a make-up game Monday, the Reds travel to Atlanta for three games against a Braves team trying to play its way back into the playoff picture, followed by three games in Philadelphia, where they'll face the NL East-leading Phillies before returning home for three against the Cubs.

It's worth noting, too, that the Reds are in a stretch of 20 straight games without a day off. They won't get a break until Aug. 23, the day before opening a three-game series in Milwaukee.

Unlike the Reds, the Brewers' schedule features teams who are, for the most part, out of the postseason hunt.