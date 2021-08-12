 Skip to main content
Scoreboard: Prep girls golf results for Aug. 12
Girls Golf

Thursday's matches

Watertown Invitational

Sussex Hamilton 324, Baraboo 374, Milton 391, Kettle Moraine 395, Lakeside Lutheran 396, Monona Grove 401, Brookfield Central 412, Madison Edgewood 414, DeForest 417, East Troy 417, Muskego 424, McFarland 450, Pius XI 466, Fort Atkinson 485, Watertown 511, at Watertown Country Club 

Waunakee 176, Stoughton 248 at The Meadows of Sixmile

Friday's matches

Cambridge, East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, Lakeside Lutheran, McFarland, Turner at Clinton, at Prairie Woods Golf Course, TBA

Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Lancaster, Milton, Mt. Horeb, Onalaska, Portage, Prairie du Chien, Prescott, Stevens Point, Tomah, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Rapids, Lincoln at Reedsburg, at Reedsburg Country Club, 2

