SCHOOL REFERENDUMS

CLINTON
All precincts reporting
Question 1: Borrow $32 million for additions and renovations
x-Yes 1,764..........52.0%
No 1,613..........48.0%
Question 2: Exceed revenue limit by $500,000 a year for four years
x-Yes 1,758..........52.0%
No 1,596..........48.0%
DEERFIELD
All precincts reporting
Exceed revenue limit by $500,000 a year for five years
x-Yes 1,753..........68.0%
No 0,831..........32.0%
JANESVILLE
All precincts reporting
Question 1: Borrow $22.5 million for building improvements
x-Yes 20,842..........67.0%
No 10,255..........33.0%
Question 2: Exceed revenue limits by varying amounts totaling $37 million over four years
x-Yes 16,998..........55.0%
No 13,815..........45.0%
MADISON
All precincts reporting
Question 1: Exceed revenue limits by varying amounts totaling $33 million over four years
x-Yes 121,002..........76.0%
No 37,442..........24.0%
Question 2: Borrow $317 million for building improvements
x-Yes 125,842..........80.0%
No 32,290..........20.0%
MILTON
18 of 19 precincts
Exceed revenue limit by $2.5 million a year for five years
Yes 6,300..........50.0%
No 6,257..........50.0%
MONONA GROVE
All precincts reporting
Exceed revenue limit by $3.7 million a year for four years
x-Yes 7,279..........60.0%
No 4,898..........40.0%
PECATONICA
All precincts reporting
Exceed revenue limit by $490,000 a year, recurring
x-Yes 1,112..........64.0%
No 0,617..........36.0%
PORTAGE
13 of 14 precincts
Exceed revenue limit by $3.7 million a year for five years
Yes 4,683..........56.0%
No 3,746..........44.0%
RICHLAND
12 of 16 precincts
Question 1: Exceed revenue limit by $1.25 million a year, recurring
Yes 2,287..........55.0%
No 1,893..........45.0%
Question 2: Borrow $27 million for capital improvements
Yes 2,103..........51.0%
No 2,056..........49.0%
WAUNAKEE
All precincts reporting
Exceed revenue limit by $2.1 million a year for five years
x-Yes 8,491..........63.0%
No 5,077..........37.0%
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS
All precincts reporting
Borrow $27 million for new elementary school, other upgrades
x-Yes 2,138..........53.0%
No 1,910..........47.0%
