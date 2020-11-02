 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCHOOL REFERENDUMS

SCHOOL REFERENDUMS

CLINTON

All precincts reporting

Question 1: Borrow $32 million for additions and renovations

x-Yes 1,764..........52.0%

No 1,613..........48.0%

Question 2: Exceed revenue limit by $500,000 a year for four years

x-Yes 1,758..........52.0%

No 1,596..........48.0%

DEERFIELD

All precincts reporting

Exceed revenue limit by $500,000 a year for five years

x-Yes 1,753..........68.0%

No 0,831..........32.0%

JANESVILLE

All precincts reporting

Question 1: Borrow $22.5 million for building improvements

x-Yes 20,842..........67.0%

No 10,255..........33.0%

Question 2: Exceed revenue limits by varying amounts totaling $37 million over four years

x-Yes 16,998..........55.0%

No 13,815..........45.0%

MADISON

All precincts reporting

Question 1: Exceed revenue limits by varying amounts totaling $33 million over four years

x-Yes 121,002..........76.0%

No 37,442..........24.0%

Question 2: Borrow $317 million for building improvements

x-Yes 125,842..........80.0%

No 32,290..........20.0%

MILTON

18 of 19 precincts

Exceed revenue limit by $2.5 million a year for five years

Yes 6,300..........50.0%

No 6,257..........50.0%

MONONA GROVE

All precincts reporting

Exceed revenue limit by $3.7 million a year for four years

x-Yes 7,279..........60.0%

No 4,898..........40.0%

PECATONICA

All precincts reporting

Exceed revenue limit by $490,000 a year, recurring

x-Yes 1,112..........64.0%

No 0,617..........36.0%

PORTAGE

13 of 14 precincts

Exceed revenue limit by $3.7 million a year for five years

Yes 4,683..........56.0%

No 3,746..........44.0%

RICHLAND

12 of 16 precincts

Question 1: Exceed revenue limit by $1.25 million a year, recurring

Yes 2,287..........55.0%

No 1,893..........45.0%

Question 2: Borrow $27 million for capital improvements

Yes 2,103..........51.0%

No 2,056..........49.0%

WAUNAKEE

All precincts reporting

Exceed revenue limit by $2.1 million a year for five years

x-Yes 8,491..........63.0%

No 5,077..........37.0%

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS

All precincts reporting

Borrow $27 million for new elementary school, other upgrades

x-Yes 2,138..........53.0%

No 1,910..........47.0%

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics