Voting (copy)
Buy Now

Voters cast their ballots at the Dunn Town Hall in the town of Dunn Tuesday.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Belmont

5 of 5 precincts..........100%

Borrow $9.85 million for safety and security upgrades, classroom additions and other improvements.

x-Yes 469..........56%

No 375..........44%

Beloit Turner

13 of 13 precincts..........100%

Borrow $26.485 million to build an elementary school and renovate the high school.

x-Yes 2,206..........57%

No 1,633..........43%

Brodhead

5 of 7 precincts..........71%

Exceed revenue limits by $950,000 in the 2019-20 through 2021-22 school years.

Yes 759..........58%

No 549..........42%

Dodgeville

11 of 11 precincts..........100%

Borrow $10 million for gymnasium at Dodgeville High School.

x-Yes 2,292..........60%

No 1,556..........40%

Edgerton

9 of 9 precincts..........100%

Borrow $40.6 million for addition to elementary school, renovations at the high school and make other improvements districtwide.

x-Yes 4,197..........70%

No 1,793..........30%

Edgerton

9 of 9 precincts..........100%

Exceed revenue limits by $1.25 million beginning with the 2018-19 school year.

x-Yes 4,074..........68%

No 1,931..........32%

Evansville

8 of 8 precincts..........100%

Exceed revenue limits by $1.2 million for the 2019-20 through 2023-24 school years.

x-Yes 2,898..........62%

No 1,802..........38%

Evansville

8 of 8 precincts..........100%

Borrow $34 million to build a middle school, make improvements to the high school and remodel the field house.

x-Yes 2,942..........62%

x-No 1,776..........38%

Jefferson

9 of 9 precincts..........100%

Exceed revenue limits by $775,000 for the 2019-20 through 2022-23 school years.

x-Yes 2,852..........57%

No 2,159..........43%

Juda

4 of 4 precincts..........100%

Exceed revenue limits by $350,000 a year beginning with the 2018-19 school year.

x-Yes 344..........55%

No 277..........45%

Lake Mills

6 of 6 precincts..........100%

Borrow $6.9 million to add classrooms and remodel the high school.

x-Yes 3,147..........64%

No 1,766..........36%

Lake Mills

6 of 6 precincts..........100%

Borrow $2.49 million for improvements to athletic areas and to build an outdoor facility at the high school.

x-Yes 2,504..........51%

No 2,396..........49%

Middleton-Cross Plains

28 of 30 precincts..........93%

Exceed revenue limits by $2.8 million for the 2019-20 school year and by $2 million for the 2020-21 school year and thereafter.

Yes 15,835..........69%

No 7,062..........31%

Middleton-Cross Plains

28 of 30 precincts..........93%

Borrow $138.9 million for new elementary school, addition to the high school and other improvements.

Yes 15,921..........70%

No 6,966..........30%

Mineral Point

8 of 8 precincts..........100%

Borrow $11.92 million for addition to elementary school.

x-Yes 1,116..........54%

No 961..........46%

Mineral Point

8 of 8 precincts..........100%

Exceed revenue limits by $350,000 a year.

x-Yes 1,215..........59%

x-No 856..........41%

Monona Grove

10 of 10 precincts..........100%

Exceed revenue limits by $930,000 a year.

x-Yes 5,995..........58%

No 4,347..........42%

Monona Grove

10 of 10 precincts..........100%

Borrow $57 million for new elementary school, other improvements.

x-Yes 6,113..........59%

No 4,230..........41%

Monroe

11 of 11 precincts..........100%

Borrow $3.36 million for improvements at Parkside Elementary and Monroe Middle schools.

x-Yes 4,638..........70%

No 2,002..........30%

Monroe

11 of 11 precincts..........100%

Exceed revenue limits by $1.5 million per year from 2019-20 to 2023-24.

x-Yes 4,459..........67%

No 2,228..........33%

New Glarus

9 of 9 precincts..........100%

Exceed revenue limits by $500,000 per year.

x-Yes 1,799..........72%

No 717..........28%

New Glarus

9 of 9 precincts..........100%

Exceed revenue limits by $1.2 million in the current school year to buy land.

x-Yes 1,467..........58%

No 1,043..........42%

Oregon

11 of 11 precincts..........100%

Borrow $44.9 million for new elementary school.

x-Yes 7,662..........65%

No 4,195..........35%

Oregon

11 of 11 precincts..........100%

Exceed revenue limits by $2.1 million per year.

x-Yes 7,402..........63%

No 4,439..........37%

Poynette

8 of 8 precincts..........100%

Borrow $28.385 million for new elementary school, other improvements.

x-Yes 2,184..........63%

No 1,279..........37%

River Valley

16 of 17 precincts..........94%

Exceed revenue limits by $1.3 million in 2019-20, $2.25 million in 2020-21 and $3 million in 2021-22.

No 2,511..........52%

Yes 2,325..........48%

Watertown

11 of 11 precincts..........100%

Exceed revenue limits by $2 million in 2018-19, $3.5 million in 2019-20, $3.5 million in 2020-21, $3.7 million in 2021-22 and $3.9 million in 2022-23.

x-Yes 6,303..........51%

No 6,161..........49%

Whitewater

14 of 14 precincts..........100%

Exceed revenue limits by $2 million in 2019-20, $2.8 million in 2020-21, $3.6 million in 2021-22 and $4.4 million in 2022-23.

x-Yes 4,729..........64%

No 2,717..........36%

Wisconsin Dells

11 of 11 precincts..........100%

Borrow $33.685 million for new high school.

x-Yes 3,599..........64%

No 1,991..........36%

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0