Belmont
5 of 5 precincts..........100%
Borrow $9.85 million for safety and security upgrades, classroom additions and other improvements.
x-Yes 469..........56%
No 375..........44%
Beloit Turner
13 of 13 precincts..........100%
Borrow $26.485 million to build an elementary school and renovate the high school.
x-Yes 2,206..........57%
No 1,633..........43%
Brodhead
5 of 7 precincts..........71%
Exceed revenue limits by $950,000 in the 2019-20 through 2021-22 school years.
Yes 759..........58%
No 549..........42%
Dodgeville
11 of 11 precincts..........100%
Borrow $10 million for gymnasium at Dodgeville High School.
x-Yes 2,292..........60%
No 1,556..........40%
Edgerton
9 of 9 precincts..........100%
Borrow $40.6 million for addition to elementary school, renovations at the high school and make other improvements districtwide.
x-Yes 4,197..........70%
No 1,793..........30%
Edgerton
9 of 9 precincts..........100%
Exceed revenue limits by $1.25 million beginning with the 2018-19 school year.
x-Yes 4,074..........68%
No 1,931..........32%
Evansville
8 of 8 precincts..........100%
Exceed revenue limits by $1.2 million for the 2019-20 through 2023-24 school years.
x-Yes 2,898..........62%
No 1,802..........38%
Evansville
8 of 8 precincts..........100%
Borrow $34 million to build a middle school, make improvements to the high school and remodel the field house.
x-Yes 2,942..........62%
x-No 1,776..........38%
Jefferson
9 of 9 precincts..........100%
Exceed revenue limits by $775,000 for the 2019-20 through 2022-23 school years.
x-Yes 2,852..........57%
No 2,159..........43%
Juda
4 of 4 precincts..........100%
Exceed revenue limits by $350,000 a year beginning with the 2018-19 school year.
x-Yes 344..........55%
No 277..........45%
Lake Mills
6 of 6 precincts..........100%
Borrow $6.9 million to add classrooms and remodel the high school.
x-Yes 3,147..........64%
No 1,766..........36%
Lake Mills
6 of 6 precincts..........100%
Borrow $2.49 million for improvements to athletic areas and to build an outdoor facility at the high school.
x-Yes 2,504..........51%
No 2,396..........49%
Middleton-Cross Plains
28 of 30 precincts..........93%
Exceed revenue limits by $2.8 million for the 2019-20 school year and by $2 million for the 2020-21 school year and thereafter.
Yes 15,835..........69%
No 7,062..........31%
Middleton-Cross Plains
28 of 30 precincts..........93%
Borrow $138.9 million for new elementary school, addition to the high school and other improvements.
Yes 15,921..........70%
No 6,966..........30%
Mineral Point
8 of 8 precincts..........100%
Borrow $11.92 million for addition to elementary school.
x-Yes 1,116..........54%
No 961..........46%
Mineral Point
8 of 8 precincts..........100%
Exceed revenue limits by $350,000 a year.
x-Yes 1,215..........59%
x-No 856..........41%
Monona Grove
10 of 10 precincts..........100%
Borrow $57 million for new elementary school, other improvements.
x-Yes 6,113..........59%
No 4,230..........41%
Monona Grove
10 of 10 precincts..........100%
Exceed revenue limits by $930,000 a year.
x-Yes 5,995..........58%
No 4,347..........42%
Monroe
11 of 11 precincts..........100%
Borrow $3.36 million for improvements at Parkside Elementary and Monroe Middle schools.
x-Yes 4,638..........70%
No 2,002..........30%
Monroe
11 of 11 precincts..........100%
Exceed revenue limits by $1.5 million per year from 2019-20 to 2023-24.
x-Yes 4,459..........67%
No 2,228..........33%
New Glarus
9 of 9 precincts..........100%
Exceed revenue limits by $500,000 per year.
x-Yes 1,799..........72%
No 717..........28%
New Glarus
9 of 9 precincts..........100%
Exceed revenue limits by $1.2 million in the current school year to buy land.
x-Yes 1,467..........58%
No 1,043..........42%
Oregon
11 of 11 precincts..........100%
Borrow $44.9 million for new elementary school.
x-Yes 7,662..........65%
No 4,195..........35%
Oregon
11 of 11 precincts..........100%
Exceed revenue limits by $2.1 million per year.
x-Yes 7,402..........63%
No 4,439..........37%
Poynette
8 of 8 precincts..........100%
Borrow $28.385 million for new elementary school, other improvements.
x-Yes 2,184..........63%
No 1,279..........37%
River Valley
16 of 17 precincts..........94%
Exceed revenue limits by $1.3 million in 2019-20, $2.25 million in 2020-21 and $3 million in 2021-22.
No 2,511..........52%
Yes 2,325..........48%
Watertown
11 of 11 precincts..........100%
Exceed revenue limits by $2 million in 2018-19, $3.5 million in 2019-20, $3.5 million in 2020-21, $3.7 million in 2021-22 and $3.9 million in 2022-23.
x-Yes 6,303..........51%
No 6,161..........49%
Whitewater
14 of 14 precincts..........100%
Exceed revenue limits by $2 million in 2019-20, $2.8 million in 2020-21, $3.6 million in 2021-22 and $4.4 million in 2022-23.
x-Yes 4,729..........64%
No 2,717..........36%
Wisconsin Dells
11 of 11 precincts..........100%
Borrow $33.685 million for new high school.
x-Yes 3,599..........64%
No 1,991..........36%