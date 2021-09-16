 Skip to main content
NIU coach Ray Gooden, on playing the Badgers, the highest-ranked opponent to visit DeKalb since No. 3 Southern Cal in 2013: "To have Wisconsin in DeKalb, in Victor E. Court will be an amazing experience for our players, our fans and the community. It's going to be great. This is a great opportunity for people to see the balance of what our program is. You live for moments like that, to get to play against one of the best teams in the country.”

