The Wisconsin State Journal has been tracking Friday’s weather-related prep sports event postponements.
We sent an email to every area athletic director, checked every official conference website and gathered incoming faxes and emails.
More postponements are likely; it’s just that we haven’t received official word yet. Athletic directors should direct updates to akabelowsky@madison.com and wsjsport@madison.com.
Here is tonight's schedule with the status of games reflected as of 1:40 p.m. Friday:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Badger North Conference
Mount Horeb at DeForest, ppd. (to Jan. 4, 2014)
Waunakee at Portage, ppd. (to Jan. 28, 2014)
Badger South Conference
Madison Edgewood at Fort Atkinson, ppd. (to Saturday)
Milton at Monroe, ppd. (to TBA)
Stoughton at Oregon, ppd. (to TBA)
Big Eight Conference -- All games still on
Beloit Memorial at Janesville Craig
Janesville Parker at Madison East
Madison La Follette at Sun Prairie
Madison Memorial at Verona
Middleton at Madison West
Rock Valley North
Edgerton at McFarland, ppd. (to TBA)
Jefferson at East Troy, ppd. (to Jan. 20, 2014)
Whitewater at Evansville, ppd. (to TBA)
Rock Valley South
Beloit Turner at Walworth Big Foot, ppd. (Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m.)
Brodhead at Orfordville Parkview, ppd. (to TBA)
Clinton at Palmyra-Eagle, ppd. (to TBA)
Six Rivers East
Albany at Monticello, ppd. (to TBA)
Argyle at Juda, ppd. (to TBA)
Black Hawk at Pecatonica, ppd. (to Jan. 25)
Six Rivers West
Belmont at Potosi
Shullsburg at River Ridge, ppd. (to TBA)
South Central
Wautoma at Nekoosa
Westfield at Adams-Friendship
Wisconsin Dells at Mauston
Trailways North
Central Wisconsin Christian at Markesan
Montello at Oshkosh Lourdes
Oakfield at Pardeeville
Valley Christian at Green Lake/Princeton
Trailways South
Johnson Creek at Dodgeland, ppd. (to Jan. 27)
Madison Abundant Life at Fall River, ppd. (to TBA)
Randolph at Cambria-Friesland
Rio at Horicon
Williams Bay at Hustisford
Wisconsin Little Ten
Beaver Dam at Slinger, 7:15 p.m.
Non-conference
Columbus at Marshall
Lake Mills at Cambridge, ppd. (to TBA)
Lakeside Lutheran at Belleville, ppd. (to Jan. 13, 2014)
Lodi at Wisconsin Heights, ppd. (to TBA)
Monona Grove at Baraboo, ppd. (to Jan. 13, 2014)
Poynette at New Glarus, ppd. (to Feb. 10, 2014)
Waterloo at Deerfield, ppd. (to Jan. 17, 2014)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Badger South
Madison Edgewood at Monona Grove
Ridge and Valley
De Soto at Ithaca
La Farge at North Crawford, ppd. (to TBA)
Wauzeka-Steuben at Kickapoo, ppd. (to TBA)
Weston at Seneca, ppd. (to TBA)
Scenic Bluffs
Brookwood at Royall
Hillsboro at Bangor
Necedah at Cashton
New Lisbon at Wonewoc-Center, ppd. (to Feb. 17)
South Central
Wautoma at Nekoosa, 5:50 p.m.
Southwest Wisconsin
Dodgeville at Lancaster, 7:15 p.m.
Prairie du Chien at Platteville, ppd. (to Jan. 28)
SWAL
Fennimore at Boscobel
Iowa-Grant at Darlington, ppd. (to Jan. 6)
Riverdale at Mineral Point
Non-conference
Southwestern, Benton, East Dubuque, Ill. at Galena, Ill. Tournament, ppd. (to Saturday)
WRESTLING
Badger North Conference
Baraboo at Reedsburg, ppd. (to Feb. 4)
DeForest at Waunakee, 7:30 p.m.
Badger South Conference
Oregon at Milton, ppd. (to Jan. 31)
Rock Valley
East Troy at Beloit Turner, ppd (to TBA)
SWAL
Fennimore at Iowa-Grant
Non-conference
Janesville Craig, Wisconsin Dells at West Allis Central Invitational (first of two days), 5:30 p.m.
Monroe at Edgerton, ppd. (to TBA)
GIRLS GYMNASTICS
Reedsburg/Weston at Milton postponed, no reschedule date set.
Sauk Prairie at River Valley postponed, no reschedule date set.
Other reschedulings and time changes have come in that do not involve Friday events. Many involve Saturday events that have had their start times moved up in order to avoid the expected Saturday evening snowstorm
The list:
THURSDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Juda at Argyle, postponed to 1-13-14.
SATURDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Janesville Parker at Beaver Dam, start time moved up to 1 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Madison Memorial at Janesville Craig, start time moved up to 2:45 p.m.
Janesville Parker at Verona, start time moved up to 2:45 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago at Sauk Prairie, moved up to 5 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Madison Memorial alumni meet, moved up to 4 p.m.
