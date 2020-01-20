Save

The Wisconsin State Journal has been tracking Friday’s weather-related prep sports event postponements.

We sent an email to every area athletic director, checked every official conference website and gathered incoming faxes and emails.

More postponements are likely; it’s just that we haven’t received official word yet. Athletic directors should direct updates to akabelowsky@madison.com and wsjsport@madison.com

Here is tonight's schedule with the status of games reflected as of 1:40 p.m. Friday:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Badger North Conference

Mount Horeb at DeForest, ppd. (to Jan. 4, 2014)

Waunakee at Portage, ppd. (to Jan. 28, 2014)

Badger South Conference

Madison Edgewood at Fort Atkinson, ppd. (to Saturday)

Milton at Monroe, ppd. (to TBA)

Stoughton at Oregon, ppd. (to TBA)

Big Eight Conference -- All games still on

Beloit Memorial at Janesville Craig

Janesville Parker at Madison East

Madison La Follette at Sun Prairie

Madison Memorial at Verona

Middleton at Madison West

Rock Valley North

Edgerton at McFarland, ppd. (to TBA)

Jefferson at East Troy, ppd. (to Jan. 20, 2014)

Whitewater at Evansville, ppd. (to TBA)

Rock Valley South

Beloit Turner at Walworth Big Foot, ppd. (Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m.)

Brodhead at Orfordville Parkview, ppd. (to TBA)

Clinton at Palmyra-Eagle, ppd. (to TBA)

Six Rivers East

Albany at Monticello, ppd. (to TBA)

Argyle at Juda, ppd. (to TBA)

Black Hawk at Pecatonica, ppd. (to Jan. 25)

Six Rivers West

Belmont at Potosi

Shullsburg at River Ridge, ppd. (to TBA)

South Central

Wautoma at Nekoosa

Westfield at Adams-Friendship

Wisconsin Dells at Mauston

Trailways North

Central Wisconsin Christian at Markesan

Montello at Oshkosh Lourdes

Oakfield at Pardeeville

Valley Christian at Green Lake/Princeton

Trailways South

Johnson Creek at Dodgeland, ppd. (to Jan. 27)

Madison Abundant Life at Fall River, ppd. (to TBA)

Randolph at Cambria-Friesland

Rio at Horicon

Williams Bay at Hustisford

Wisconsin Little Ten

Beaver Dam at Slinger, 7:15 p.m.

Non-conference

Columbus at Marshall

Lake Mills at Cambridge, ppd. (to TBA)

Lakeside Lutheran at Belleville, ppd. (to Jan. 13, 2014)

Lodi at Wisconsin Heights, ppd. (to TBA)

Monona Grove at Baraboo, ppd. (to Jan. 13, 2014)

Poynette at New Glarus, ppd. (to Feb. 10, 2014)

Waterloo at Deerfield, ppd. (to Jan. 17, 2014)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Badger South

Madison Edgewood at Monona Grove

Ridge and Valley

De Soto at Ithaca

La Farge at North Crawford, ppd. (to TBA)

Wauzeka-Steuben at Kickapoo, ppd. (to TBA)

Weston at Seneca, ppd. (to TBA)

Scenic Bluffs

Brookwood at Royall

Hillsboro at Bangor

Necedah at Cashton

New Lisbon at Wonewoc-Center, ppd. (to Feb. 17)

South Central

Wautoma at Nekoosa, 5:50 p.m.

Southwest Wisconsin

Dodgeville at Lancaster, 7:15 p.m.

Prairie du Chien at Platteville, ppd. (to Jan. 28)

SWAL

Fennimore at Boscobel

Iowa-Grant at Darlington, ppd. (to Jan. 6)

Riverdale at Mineral Point

Non-conference

Southwestern, Benton, East Dubuque, Ill. at Galena, Ill. Tournament, ppd. (to Saturday)

WRESTLING

Badger North Conference

Baraboo at Reedsburg, ppd. (to Feb. 4)

DeForest at Waunakee, 7:30 p.m.

Badger South Conference

Oregon at Milton, ppd. (to Jan. 31)

Rock Valley

East Troy at Beloit Turner, ppd (to TBA)

SWAL

Fennimore at Iowa-Grant

Non-conference

Janesville Craig, Wisconsin Dells at West Allis Central Invitational (first of two days), 5:30 p.m.

Monroe at Edgerton, ppd. (to TBA)

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Reedsburg/Weston at Milton postponed, no reschedule date set.

Sauk Prairie at River Valley postponed, no reschedule date set.

Other reschedulings and time changes have come in that do not involve Friday events. Many involve Saturday events that have had their start times moved up in order to avoid the expected Saturday evening snowstorm

The list:

THURSDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Juda at Argyle, postponed to 1-13-14.

SATURDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Janesville Parker at Beaver Dam, start time moved up to 1 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Madison Memorial at Janesville Craig, start time moved up to 2:45 p.m.

Janesville Parker at Verona, start time moved up to 2:45 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago at Sauk Prairie, moved up to 5 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Madison Memorial alumni meet, moved up to 4 p.m.

-- Rob Hernandez

