DEC. 13 | KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
The Tigers are 171-288 in 13 seasons under Horace Broadnax. They finished last season with a 15-17 overall record but went 12-4 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play to share the regular-season title with Bethune-Cookman and Hampton. The Tigers’ season ended with an upset loss to North Carolina Central in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. Broadnax was a point guard on the Patrick Ewing-led Georgetown team that won a national title in 1984. The Hoyas went 115-24 in Broadnax’s four seasons on campus.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Zach Sellers averaged 10.3 points last season. He scored 21 points in a 107-100 win at Florida A&M, going 8 of 8 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.
SCOUTING REPORT
Savannah State led the nation last season in adjusted tempo. However, it must replace three double-digit scorers from a team that averaged 86.1 points per game. … Dexter McClanahan scored 1,098 in three seasons with the Tigers, leading the team with 16.4 points per game as a sophomore in 2016-17 and with 15.6 last season. But McClanahan left the program in May and transferred to Nicholls State for his final season. … Ty’Lik Evans, a 5-foot-7 junior guard, is Savannah State’s second-leading returning scorer at 8.3 points per game.