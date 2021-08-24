 Skip to main content
Savannah Acker, so., Sauk Prairie
Savannah Acker, so., Sauk Prairie

Savannah Acker

Sauk Prairie's Savannah Acker swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard individual medley during Tuesday's dual meet at Baraboo.

An all-state selection as a freshman, Acker will swim mainly freestyle and backstroke events. For her class, she’s ranked 19th in the state and 537th nationally, and is known for her versatile abilities. According to her coach, Melani Guentherman, she would have been all-state in multiple events based on season-best times.

