Last year, when I learned about the amendment to eliminate the state treasurer, I was appalled. Having spent my entire career working with government agencies and private companies, I would never advise a client or invest in a business that did not have a separate financial office. I’ve seen firsthand how disastrous this can be, so I co-founded a ballot committee to oppose this dangerous referendum and traveled the state talking with Wisconsinites about the important role of this independently elected office.
This April, Wisconsinites voted by a margin of 62-38 to preserve the Treasurer’s Office and protect this critical check and balance. But that was just the first step. During my conversations on the campaign, it became clear that this office has been severely neglected — by both parties — for over a decade. While my opponent in this election openly voted to abolish the office he now seeks to hold, I’m running because I believe we have the opportunity and responsibility to ensure this office works for all Wisconsinites.
First, the treasurer must serve as a fiscal watchdog. The governor and Legislature, who run the state budget process, should not also be allowed to collect, deposit, spend, and account for your tax dollars — creating a conflict of interest which increases the risk of misallocation and fraud. As your state treasurer, I will be an advocate for taxpayers and provide transparency and accountability. In fact, that’s what I’ve been doing my entire career — like my work at the Department of Defense, cutting through red tape and eliminating waste to save taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.
Second, the treasurer serves as the financial trustee to four trust funds with assets of $1.2 billion. That money benefits our public schools and finances critical infrastructure projects across the state. Last year, $35 million was provided to public schools in all 72 counties. As a socially responsible investor, I know these funds can achieve a positive impact for Wisconsin communities without sacrificing sound investment principles or financial sustainability. For example, we could use part of the portfolio to help refinance student loan debt — a $24 billion problem in Wisconsin, with some interest rates approaching 15 percent. I would refinance high student loan debt at a lower rate, saving Wisconsinites millions while also improving the return on the trust funds. This is the type of win-win strategy that I want to pursue as your treasurer.
Third and finally, as Wisconsin’s chief banker the treasurer should be our economic advocate, protecting vulnerable communities and holding big corporations accountable. The treasurer can lead the way in ending financial exploitation of seniors, addressing predatory lending, and narrowing the gender and minority wage gap. As treasurer I’ll take decisive action to hold both politicians and corporations accountable, ensuring that no one profits by taking advantage of Wisconsinites.
I have spent my entire career in business and finance — working with government agencies, companies and investors. Unlike my opponent, I’ve worked in both the private and public sectors directly saving costs, improving performance, and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used efficiently.
As a fifth-generation Wisconsinite and the daughter of two public school teachers in Eau Claire, I was taught to give back to the community. Just as I fought to help save the state Treasurer’s Office, I will fight to make sure this office serves all Wisconsinites.
I hope to earn your vote on Nov. 6.
Sarah Godlewski is the Democratic candidate for state treasurer.