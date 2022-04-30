SAMORI TOURE, WR, NEBRASKA

Round: 7
Pick: 258
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds
Shailene Woodley has once again scrapped plans to get back together with Aaron Rodgers.
Citing budget constraints, the city wants to convert 62 planting beds to turf and 27 beds to colored, stamped concrete but wouldn't remove any trees.
A sprained ankle prematurely ended Chucky Hepburn’s second-round NCAA Tourney game. Here’s an update on the Wisconsin men’s basketball guard’s recovery.
Michael Gableman makes assumptions about the appearance of election workers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Chef Dave Heide is closing Liliana's Restaurant in Fitchburg after 15 years and opening two restaurants in its place.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Dane County should order outside review of mistakes, morale
The city and neighborhood partners are moving to transform a modest space atop a Madison Water Utility well overlooking Lake Monona into an artistic, comfy and engaging community destination.
With a rollercoaster year on the basketball court coming to a close, it didn't take long after the final buzzer sounded Wednesday in Turkey for the former Badgers star to appreciate how important it was to finish on a high note.
The 14-year-old boy accused of murdering Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls made statements "that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go," a prosecutor said Wednesday.
The body of Illiana "Lily" Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday.
