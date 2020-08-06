Samba Baldeh: I will tackle COVID-19, racial disparities and economic concerns

Some of my work that I am most proud of includes the city’s commitment to build a new library and community center in Reindahl Park. To protect the health and safety of my district, I took a strong stand against the presence of PFAS in the water from Well 15. This resulted in having the well shut off by Mayor Soglin. Perhaps, I am most proud of responding to every email and phone call from my constituents and helping them resolve their problems.

Because of my accomplishments and my ability to work with others, I have been endorsed by the major leaders of our community including former Mayor Paul Soglin, School Board President Gloria Reyes, Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Council President Sheri Carter and Vice President Syed Abbas and many other elected officials.

Many people have described me as a “good listener” and as “independent.” For this reason, I have been endorsed by a broad range of organizations from the Wisconsin Realtors Association to Our Wisconsin Revolution (Sanders’ supporters). I am also proud to be endorsed by two of the largest unions — SEIU (Wisconsin Healthcare Workers) and the Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC). Other groups supporting my candidacy include Adelante and Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County.