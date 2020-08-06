Samba Baldeh: I will tackle COVID-19, racial disparities and economic concerns

I am a candidate for the state Assembly to help our community and state tackle the three major problems of our time: the COVID-19 pandemic, deep racial disparities and the issues related to the economic crisis including unemployment and government budget deficits.
My overall approach is informed by my democratic and progressive beliefs. I believe in the importance of government as a shield for all of us and as a safeguard for those in need of assistance. And I welcome the role of businesses to provide wealth and for our families and social institutions that keep us whole.
These crises will continue to challenge the viability of each of these foundations.
COVID-19: Let’s expand Medicaid. Tens of thousands have lost their health insurance with their employment. We should welcome federal payments for health care.
Racial disparities: The outcry over the murder of George Floyd was about more than police violence. In most economic and social areas, Wisconsin has the worst record (other than Mississippi) of racial disparities in the nation.
We need to address our ineffective and extremely costly prison system. While other states’ prison populations have declined by double digits, ours continue to grow and now costs us $1 billion each year.
Our educational system is negatively affected by the pandemic, racial disparities and the economic depression. Cutbacks will only worsen outcomes. We should address educational disparities by financing education where the need is greatest.
Economic crisis: The heaviest burden of the economic crisis has fallen on those least able to bear it: service and health workers, immigrants and retail employees.
We can stop homelessness by preventing evictions. This requires financial assistance to those who have little or no income during the pandemic.
Hundreds of thousands of kids used to get breakfast and lunch at school. With schools closed many are simply going hungry. Food banks in our community are running out of food. If the federal government is not stepping up to the challenge, then it’s up to the state.
As I consider the work of a legislator at the state level, I know I am well-qualified for the job. My life has been a journey with unexpected turns and challenges. I was born in a small village in West Africa and came to the U.S. when I was a young man in search of freedom and opportunity.
I have worked at a Fortune 500 company for about 20 years as an IT professional and rose through the ranks to information technology project manager. I have served six years as an alder on the Madison Common Council. I was elected vice president and later president of the Council by my colleagues. My wife, Fatou, and I own a home on the far east side. This “journey” has taught me the importance of hard work, providing opportunities for all and reaching out to help others in need.
Some of my work that I am most proud of includes the city’s commitment to build a new library and community center in Reindahl Park. To protect the health and safety of my district, I took a strong stand against the presence of PFAS in the water from Well 15. This resulted in having the well shut off by Mayor Soglin. Perhaps, I am most proud of responding to every email and phone call from my constituents and helping them resolve their problems.
Because of my accomplishments and my ability to work with others, I have been endorsed by the major leaders of our community including former Mayor Paul Soglin, School Board President Gloria Reyes, Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Council President Sheri Carter and Vice President Syed Abbas and many other elected officials.
Many people have described me as a “good listener” and as “independent.” For this reason, I have been endorsed by a broad range of organizations from the Wisconsin Realtors Association to Our Wisconsin Revolution (Sanders’ supporters). I am also proud to be endorsed by two of the largest unions — SEIU (Wisconsin Healthcare Workers) and the Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC). Other groups supporting my candidacy include Adelante and Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County.
When you cast your ballot, I hope you will consider my experience, qualifications and accomplishments as well as the democratic values that I share with our community. These are very difficult choices we will make in the next two years and as such, I would be honored to have your vote.
Samba Baldeh is a Madison alder, an IT project engineer at American Family Insurance and a candidate for Madison's 48th Assembly District.
