I have proudly served as District 17’s representative on the Madison City Council for four years. In these four years, I believe I have been conscientious in responding to the questions, complaints and issues that have been brought to my attention.
These issues have included many meetings with neighborhood organizations and developers about proposed projects, city officials on street improvements for greater safety, the Madison Police Department to discuss enhancing community relations and much more.
This year, in addition to representing our district, I had the honor of being elected by my council colleagues to the position of council president. As the council president, I have gained additional perspective on the issues facing the city as a whole. In this capacity, I co-chair a weekly meeting between council members and the mayor and his staff.
This has provided a broad view of issues across the city. These meetings have informed me of many immediate city problems such as the summer flooding that caused such harm to people and property throughout the city. Clearly, to avoid a repeat of this disaster we have to invest now in an improved stormwater infrastructure as well as modify some of the regulations pertaining to the lakes.
An important project that can have a major impact on our district is the creation, in the next few years, of a Bus Rapid Transit system. The BRT would reduce the travel time from East Towne to the Capitol Square from around 40 minutes to 20 minutes.
How will it cut that travel time? First, it will possess a control that we all wish we had when we drive: the power to keep a light green or turn it from red to green. Second, passengers will pay for their tickets before they get on so the driver doesn’t wait until the fares are paid. Third, and this is most important, it will only make a dozen stops instead of the dozens it currently makes between those two points.
The first “line” of the BRT is slated to be constructed along East Wash roughly from East Towne to the square. We hope to win federal grants to help finance this expensive undertaking.
The project that I am most excited about, however, is the building of an “Imagination Center” in Reindahl Park. This center would include a library and computer learning area, a recreation space for young people, and a multi-service office where residents can meet with police, health and social service representatives. It might also include a meeting room or a kitchen.
At this point, we have a budget commitment to begin planning with city departments and discussing with community members your view of the highest priorities. Hopefully, this first phase will be completed this year and in 2020, we will begin the actual design process.
Over the last four years, I have worked very hard to meet the needs of constituents and communities throughout the largest district in the city. As indicated above, this has meant not only dealing with day-to-day issues but looking forward to see what must be done to better our communities' tomorrow.
I hope I have earned your support on Election Day, April 2.